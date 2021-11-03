wrestling / News
Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a six-woman tag team match and more. The company announced the following matches and segments during tonight’s show:
* Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
* Ikemen Jiro & Kushida vs. Creed Brothers
* Kay Lee Ray appears
this is getting interesting… 👀 #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose @jacyjaynewwe @shirai_io @gigidolin_wwe @wwekayden @KacyCatanzaro pic.twitter.com/ylLPVc9hrz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2021
Next week, @Kay_Lee_Ray starts to RAGE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vqRQ6TtgV2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2021
