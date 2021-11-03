wrestling / News

Six-Woman Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo

WWE has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a six-woman tag team match and more. The company announced the following matches and segments during tonight’s show:

* Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
* Ikemen Jiro & Kushida vs. Creed Brothers
* Kay Lee Ray appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading