Six-Woman Tag Team Match & Segment Set For Monday’s WWE Raw
June 26, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a six-woman tag team match and more for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced on Friday that Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Natalya & Tamina will take place on Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network.
In addition, Kofi Kingston will go face to face with MVP ahead of Kingston’s match with Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank.
