wrestling / News
Sky Germany to Stop Airing WWE PPVs in March, Will Begin Airing AEW PPVs
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
Sky Germany’s tenure of airing WWE PPVs is coming to an end, but they’re adding AEW PPVs in their place. The German provider announced on Facebook on Wednesday that their contract with WWE to air their PPVs on the network expires in March and they are parting ways after. The announcement notes that the broadcasting rights were “no longer available” for Sky.
The announcement continues, “Sky customers can still look forward to the best wrestling entertainment. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per view events will be available shortly on Sky Select.”
Sky has been broadcasting AEW Dynamite since it launched in October as part of the Sky Entertainment package.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title at NXT TakeOver Before WrestleMania, Says WWE Has Not Cleared Her Upper Body for Tattoos
- Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010
- PCO Discusses His Backstage Heat With Shawn Michaels & Kevin Nash in WWE, Why He Refused to Job To Nash In Montreal
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Decision to Pair Shawn Michaels & Sherri Martel, Whose Idea It Was, Sherri Ending Up On HBK’s Theme Song