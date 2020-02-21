Sky Germany to Stop Airing WWE PPVs in March, Will Begin Airing AEW PPVs

Sky Germany’s tenure of airing WWE PPVs is coming to an end, but they’re adding AEW PPVs in their place. The German provider announced on Facebook on Wednesday that their contract with WWE to air their PPVs on the network expires in March and they are parting ways after. The announcement notes that the broadcasting rights were “no longer available” for Sky.

The announcement continues, “Sky customers can still look forward to the best wrestling entertainment. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per view events will be available shortly on Sky Select.”

Sky has been broadcasting AEW Dynamite since it launched in October as part of the Sky Entertainment package.