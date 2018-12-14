Sky Sports Announces WWE Broadcast Changes For The Holidays

According to Pwinsider.com, Sky Sports in the UK officially announced that WWE programming will temporarily move channels during the holidays due to Sky Sports Arena becoming the new home of the Darts World Championship.

* Monday, December 17: Raw will be on Sky Sports Mix at 1am, with the repeat the following day at 10pm on Sky Sports Action

* Tuesday, December 18: SmackDown will be on Sky Sports Action at 1am, with the repeat the following day at 11pm also on Sky Sports Action

* Christmas Eve: Raw will be on Sky Sports Mix at 1am, with the repeat at midnight on Boxing Day on Sky Sports Mix

* Christmas Day: SmackDown will not air live but will be available at 1am via On Demand, at 10pm on Boxing Day on Sky Sports Mix, and with the repeat at 10pm on December 27 on Sky Sports Action

* New Year’s Eve: Raw will be on Sky Sports Action at 1am with the repeat at 9pm on Sky Sports Action on New Year’s Day.

* New Year’s Day: Smackdown will be at 1am on Sky Sports Action with the repeat at 10pm on Wednesday January 2.

* From January 7 onward, WWE returns to its traditional home on Sky Sports Arena.