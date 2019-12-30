Sky Sports Says Goodbye To WWE

The final RAW to air on Sky Sports in the UK will air tonight at 1 AM BST. It will end a thirty-year partnership between the two companies as WWE signed a deal with BT Sport earlier this year. Sky said goodbye to WWE on social media.

The post reads: “END OF AN ERA The final Raw on Sky Sports airs tonight at 1am, bringing to an end a 30-year partnership between the two brands. To all of the loyal WWE fans who have followed the product on our platforms over the past three decades – thank you!”