wrestling / News
Sky Sports Says Goodbye To WWE
The final RAW to air on Sky Sports in the UK will air tonight at 1 AM BST. It will end a thirty-year partnership between the two companies as WWE signed a deal with BT Sport earlier this year. Sky said goodbye to WWE on social media.
The post reads: “END OF AN ERA The final Raw on Sky Sports airs tonight at 1am, bringing to an end a 30-year partnership between the two brands. To all of the loyal WWE fans who have followed the product on our platforms over the past three decades – thank you!”
END OF AN ERA
The final Raw on Sky Sports airs tonight at 1am, bringing to an end a 30-year partnership between the two brands.
To all of the loyal WWE fans who have followed the product on our platforms over the past three decades – thank you! pic.twitter.com/G9ZOuqDzPu
— Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) December 30, 2019
