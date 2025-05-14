Skye Blue will make her return to AEW television tonight on Dynamite after spending almost a year away due to an ankle injury. In an interview with WGN Radio (via Fightful), Blue spoke about the advice she received from Adam Copeland that helped during her recovery and inspired a love of reading.

Skye Blue on hearing form Adam Copeland: “This might sound a little nerdy. But [right before my surgery], Adam Copeland would call and check in about my ankle, and explain the process. l’d never been through a surgery, and he had practically done the same thing. One of the days that we had talked, he was like, ‘I really got into reading because you have to sit still. You can’t really do much.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t read. I can’t sit still long enough, now you want me to stare at a book while I’m sitting?'”

On getting inspiration: “I’ve gotten so much inspiration just from fantasy books and different characters, and how authors build characters. You can literally build yourself to be what you’re passionate about and what you love. So I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from book characters and even with my hair or tattoos, it’s what makes me feel confident, makes me feel like myself, and I think that’s what matters the most.”

Skye Blue is set to make her return later tonight on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Tonight’s show is being held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on Max.