Skye Blue On Her AEW Goals, Wants To Be In A Ladder Match
January 11, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with ESPR (via Fightful), Skye Blue spoke about her goals in AEW, which included participating in ladder matches, main events and more.
She said: “I’m just grateful to be on TV and have the opportunities that I have. I would love to be able to, one day, go out there and go do what the crazy guys do. I want to be in ladder matches, I want to be in hardcore matches, I want to be in main events. I want to be in all the things, I just want all of us to get opportunities and do what we love.“
