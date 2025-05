Skye Blue hasn’t been shy about wanting to take part in the first-ever women’s Blood and Guts match for AEW. In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Fightful), Skye named her dream teammates for the match.

Skye Blue stated, “Me, Julia Hart, I want Willow because Willow is just as crazy as I am. I feel like Kris Statlander because she’s pretty big and pretty strong. Athena.”