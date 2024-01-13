Skye Blue Enjoyed Working With Jade Cargill, Says She Was Excited To Wrestle

Skye Blue worked with Jade Cargill in AEW, and she talked about wrestling the now-WWE star in a new interview. The two shared the ring a number of times during Cargill’s time in the company, something Blue spoke about in an interview with ESPR.

“She was always excited to wrestle,” Blue recalled (per Fightful). “Anytime we were told we had a match, it would be really exciting because we could do really cool stuff. You could tell she was super excited to wrestle.”

Cargill has since left AEW and joined WWE, though she has yet to have a match there.