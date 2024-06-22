Skye Blue on Getting to Face Mercedes Mone in AEW

– During a recent interview with WGN Radio 720, Skye Blue discussed facing Mercedes Mone last month on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Skye Blue on wrestling Mercedes Mone: “I had no idea I was wrestling Mercedes and like, 17-year-old me in math class watching her matches — like I watched her matches, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, I never imagined that I’d be wrestling these women and I’m so beyond grateful to do it.”

On what she took away from the matchup: “I think the biggest thing I kind of took away is she is one of the best women’s wrestlers, and I kept up and I held my own because I was beyond anxious I never imagined this match happening and to have it and to have it be the big match that it was, it was for the title and there was all this pressure to live up to it. I was honestly mind-blown that I got to do it. I feel like it was just baby steps to getting to being one of the best.”