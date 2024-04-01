Skye Blue On Being A Heel: ‘I Feel Like Myself’

In an interview with Kicking Out (via Fightful), Skye Blue spoke about turning heel in AEW and why she feels more comfortable and like herself in the role. She turned heel last year and has been aligned with TBS champion Julia Hart.

She said: “Yeah. It’s really been… I have never been a heel in my entire career until now and I feel very comfortable. I feel like myself and… I like it because I’m also still learning. Like, I’m learning how to portray the character better. You know what i mean? Like, I feel like I’m always learning and I’m surrounded by, like, such great people at AEW to learn from. So I just, like, feel super comfortable being able to try things and, like, get feedback and learn and keep growing. I feel like every time you’re with somebody different, whether you’re with somebody new in the ring or you just work with different people who are trained differently, you learn how each person… because, there are so many ways to do what we do, and it’s very cool to take from every little bit that you can.“