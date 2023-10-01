wrestling / News
Skye Blue on How Long She Wants to Work in Wrestling
September 30, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Alicia Atout, AEW wrestler Skye Blue talkeda bout how much she loves working in the wrestling business. She stated the following on wanting to be involved in the business until she’s in her 80s: (via Fightful):
“I hope so, I really hope so. I have a feeling they’re going to be like, ‘Alright, Skye, you can’t bump anymore.’ Even if it’s just agenting or producing, or just something to help out just because I’ve fallen so in love with wrestling, and it’s where I feel comfortable. Also, I can’t sit still. I’m horrible at sitting still and doing nothing. So I’ll just be like, ‘C’mon, can I help? Can I do something?'”
