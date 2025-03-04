wrestling / News

Skye Blue Says She’s Not Yet Medically Cleared

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Skye Blue AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Skye Blue has given a medical update on her ankle, noting that she is not yet cleared to compete. Blue has been out of action since suffering a broken ankle back in July, and during a Highspots virtual signing she was asked about her recovery status. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On her medical status: “I am not cleared. My ankle is really f**ked up.”

On when she might be cleared: “Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

