wrestling / News
Skye Blue Says She’s Not Yet Medically Cleared
March 3, 2025 | Posted by
Skye Blue has given a medical update on her ankle, noting that she is not yet cleared to compete. Blue has been out of action since suffering a broken ankle back in July, and during a Highspots virtual signing she was asked about her recovery status. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):
On her medical status: “I am not cleared. My ankle is really f**ked up.”
On when she might be cleared: “Hopefully sooner rather than later.”
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock On Where John Cena’s WWE Elimination Chamber Heel Turn Ranks Among Wrestling’s Historic Angles
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber