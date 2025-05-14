Skye Blue Recalls Her Reaction To Ankle Injury, Worried Her Career May Be Over

Skye Blue was out of action for nearly a year due to her serious ankle injury, and she recently recalled her immediate reaction when it happened. Blue underwent surgery for the broken ankle that she suffered last July, and she spoke with Case Lowe on Q101 about the injury and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her immediate reaction to the injury: “I was catching a dive. I’ve caught dives before so I didn’t think anything of it. As she jumped, I could tell something was off with it. It was either her head was hitting the floor or I was going to dive and catch her. I dove and caught her. The second I felt it, I rolled over to get up because I had to crawl to where I was going, I felt my foot dangling from my leg. I could feel it detached. It was the grossest feeling that I’ve ever felt. Before I even told the ref, ‘Hey, my ankle is messed up,’ there was already a doctor in front of me. She’s like, ‘You’re done. You’re not getting up.’ ‘No, let me finish the match.’ I tried to get up and I screamed. She goes, ‘Sit down. You’re done.’ ‘Okay.’ I was terrified because I just wanted to finish the match. I never felt anything like this. It was the first major injury. I snapped my fibula. There are two long screws (on one side) and (on the other side) is a plate and six screws. That was probably the scariest thing ever.”

On if she thought her career might be over: “That definitely crossed through my head a bunch of times, especially at night when I couldn’t sleep. It’d be like four in the morning and there were times I would have to lay with my leg straight because if I moved it, it was in pain. [Kyle Fletcher] was the best because he’d be like, ‘Tell those voices to shut up. You’re going to wrestle. You’re not going to just sit on this couch and mop.’ He was by far the biggest supporter I could ever ask for.”