– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, AEW wrestler Skye Blue discussed her recent injury layoff and returning to the ring. Blue had been out of action since July 2024 after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Skye Blue on how difficult it was to watch wrestling while she was injured: “There would be some days that I would turn it on and try to watch wrestling and I would just instantly start crying or I would get really frustrated and I would try to get up and walk and I would fall.”

On knowing she still wanted to be a part of it: “It was frustrating, but then at the same time, I knew that I still wanted to be a part of it, even if it was just sitting in the couch and watching or even if it was texting Kyle right after his match. There were just some days that I couldn’t watch it and I would just watch it later when I felt better. Watching it was super important, I just wanted to still feel included and still be a part of it.”

On watching AEW All In London from the couch: “I got to go to his big matches, I got to go to his [Kyle Fletcher] first pay-per-view and steel cage. Watching Wembley on the couch though, that was really hard because I knew how excited he was for Wembley, he was doing his big diet and his workout. I had Robbie Eagles with me, so that was a plus, we watched it together but I was just sitting there and I was like, ‘I really wish I was there for that one.’”

Skye Blue returned to the ring last night on AEW Dynamite. She competed in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Four Way bout against Toni Storm, AZM, and Mina Shirakawa. Mina Shirakawa won the match. It was Skye Blue’s first match since July 2024.