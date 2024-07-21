wrestling / News
Skye Blue Seemingly Injured on AEW Collision, Match Stopped
July 20, 2024 | Posted by
A match was stopped on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision after Skye Blue seemingly suffered an injury on the outside. At one point, opponent Hikaru Shida jumped from the apron with a crossbody and landed on Blue. The show then went to commercial. When it came back, Shida was declared the winner via stoppage. A replay showed that Shida appeared to land low on Blue, connecting with her knee.
OH SHIT 😔 it actually looks like Skye Blue hot injured for real 😔
This is the spot 😔 unfortunate accident#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/BtzKXcrCFS
— AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) July 21, 2024
