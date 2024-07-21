wrestling / News

Skye Blue Seemingly Injured on AEW Collision, Match Stopped

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 6-28-24 Skye Blue Image Credit: AEW

A match was stopped on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision after Skye Blue seemingly suffered an injury on the outside. At one point, opponent Hikaru Shida jumped from the apron with a crossbody and landed on Blue. The show then went to commercial. When it came back, Shida was declared the winner via stoppage. A replay showed that Shida appeared to land low on Blue, connecting with her knee.

