Skye Blue Seemingly Injured on AEW Collision, Match Stopped

A match was stopped on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision after Skye Blue seemingly suffered an injury on the outside. At one point, opponent Hikaru Shida jumped from the apron with a crossbody and landed on Blue. The show then went to commercial. When it came back, Shida was declared the winner via stoppage. A replay showed that Shida appeared to land low on Blue, connecting with her knee.

OH SHIT 😔 it actually looks like Skye Blue hot injured for real 😔 This is the spot 😔 unfortunate accident#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/BtzKXcrCFS — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) July 21, 2024