Skye Blue Thanks Fans For Support Following Harassment at ROH Taping
As previously reported, Skye Blue was the victim of sexual harassment during the AEW/ROH taping last Wednesday, which resulted in a fan getting ejected. Both referee Aubrey Edwards, who kicked the man out, and Blue’s opponent Rachael Ellering spoke about the incident. In a post on Twitter, Blue thanked her fans for showing her support over the incident.
She wrote: “I’m beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support. Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it’s appreciated. Let’s make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don’t have to deal with this shit.”
I’m beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support. Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it’s appreciated 💙
Let’s make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don’t have to deal with this shit.
— Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) May 10, 2024
