Skye Blue on Why She Wanted To Work As A Heel, Wanting to Challenge Herself
In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Skye Blue discussed her recent heel turn in AEW, noting that the reason she did it was to challenge herself as a performer.
She said: “I did not expect it at all. Me and Willow [Willow Nightingale] were talking about wanting to tag, being a tag team, and trying to make a tag division because there are not a lot of women’s tags here yet. ‘Oh, we can do that.’ They presented the idea, ‘You’re going to get misted.’ ‘Does that mean I get to be spooky?’ ‘Yeah, have you ever been a heel?’ ‘No.’ I had always wanted to be a heel on the indies. When they said, ‘eventually,’ I was so excited. There would be days where you would not know, ‘maybe, maybe not.’ ‘Please, I want to challenge myself, I want to learn how to be a heel.’ I want to learn every aspect of wrestling and do as much of it as I can. I was super excited. I feel me and Julia can be a really cool tag team. The blonde brunette duo and we’re both super young.”
