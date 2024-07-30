wrestling / News

Skye Blue Undergoing Surgery on Ankle Today

July 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage 6-28-24 Skye Blue Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW wrestler Skye Blue suffered an ankle injury during her match with Hikaru Shida on Collision. It looks like she’s now about to undergo surgery. Her boyfriend, AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher, shared an image on X earlier today.

The image showed Blue outside the Day Surgery clinic. He wrote in the caption, “send prayers & cat toys.” It’s unknown how long Blue’s injury will keep her on the shelf.

