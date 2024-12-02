Skye Blue Gives Update On Recovery From Ankle Surgery

Skye Blue underwent surgery for an ankle injury in July, and she recently provided an update on her recovery. Blue underwent the surgery back in July and she spoke with Chicago Wolves color analyst Billy Gardner at the team’s game last month, where she was asked about her recovery.

“We’re getting there,” Blue said (per Fightful). “We’re getting there. It’s hard sitting at home and watching [Kyle Fletcher] go to work and being like, ‘I feel fine, I can walk. I can wrestle, right?’ Then I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I can’t.’ But we’re getting there. I just want to come back fully healthy so I can go crazy and do all my hardcore matches and be 100%.”

No word as of yet on when she’ll be returning to AEW TV.