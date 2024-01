Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a match between Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Trent Beretta

* FTR vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews)

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen

* Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland