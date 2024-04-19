wrestling / News
Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch & More Added To AEW Collision
AEW has announced two new matches, including Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch, to this weekend’s AEW Collision. The company announced Blue vs. Hirsch as well as Powerhouse Hobbs in action for Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:
* Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR
* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns
* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Skye Blue
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA
TOMORROW, 4/20
Peoria, IL
Saturday #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT@Skyebyee vs @LegitLeyla
After Leyla Hirsch dared to call out @TheJuliaHart, the TBS Champion's dark ally, Illinois' own Skye Blue aims to teach a lesson in respect to Legit Leyla live on @TNTdrama TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/INMFnRIC2C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2024
TOMORROW, 4/20
Saturday #AEWCollision
3-Hours of #AEW starting @ 8pmET/7pm CT on TNT@TrueWillieHobbs will be in action TOMORROW NIGHT, as he gets ready to face the NEW IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @JonMoxley THIS Wednesday Night on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Q81oHmyohh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2024
