Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch & More Added To AEW Collision

April 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 4-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two new matches, including Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch, to this weekend’s AEW Collision. The company announced Blue vs. Hirsch as well as Powerhouse Hobbs in action for Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR
* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns
* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Skye Blue
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

