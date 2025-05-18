wrestling

Skye Blue Walks Runway At Atlanta Swim Week Fashion Show

May 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 6-28-24 Skye Blue Image Credit: AEW

Skye Blue took to the runway at the Atlanta Swim Week Fashion Show over the weekend. The AEW star posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her walking in the show. You can see pics via Twitter below.

Blue, who made her in-ring return at AEW Dynamite Beach Break, wrote on the Instagram video: “I felt like a family.”

