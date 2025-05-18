wrestling
Skye Blue Walks Runway At Atlanta Swim Week Fashion Show
May 18, 2025 | Posted by
Skye Blue took to the runway at the Atlanta Swim Week Fashion Show over the weekend. The AEW star posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her walking in the show. You can see pics via Twitter below.
Blue, who made her in-ring return at AEW Dynamite Beach Break, wrote on the Instagram video: “I felt like a family.”
I’m pretty sure that’s Skye on the catwalk but no one is giving me a second opinion? pic.twitter.com/gmfXNvZstc
— Skye Blue News (@SkyeBlueNews) May 18, 2025