Skye Blue Comments on WWE ID Program, Calls It A ‘Good Opportunity’ For Everybody

In an interview with Covalent TV (via Fightful), Skye Blue gave her thoughts on the WWE ID program and called it a good opportunity for those on the independent scene.

She said: “So I don’t know the full extent obviously, but I think it’s like a good opportunity for everybody just to keep pushing, like it’s something that’ll motivate everybody to get them to keep working their hardest and doing their best. We all just want to make it cause we’re doing what we love. It’s just a good motivator.“