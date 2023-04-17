wrestling / News

SLA As Seen On Anarchy Results 4.14.23: Gateway Heritage Title Match, More

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SLA As Seen On Anarchy Image Credit: St. Louis Anarchy

SLA held its As Seen On Anarchy show on Fiuday night with a Gateway Heritage Title match main eventing and more. You can see the full results from the Alton, Illinois show below, per Cagematch.net:

* L-Ride & Madi Monarch def. Ashlyn Alexander & Tommy Davis

* Country Air def. BA Malkin & Jacques Kennedy

* Jeremy Wyatt def. Rahim De La Suede

* Camaro Jackson & Warhorse def. KC Karrington & Moonshine Mantell

* Destination Championship Match: Davey Vega def. Christian Rose

* Austin Connelly def. 1 Called Manders

* Gary Jay def. Anakin Murphy

* Sean Orleans def. Nick King

* Nikki Victory def. Dimitri Alexandrov, Evan Gelistico, and Victor Analog

* Thomas Shire def. Adrian Surge

* Billie Starkz def. Aaron Williams

* Gateway Heritage Championship Match: Derek Neal def. Dingo

