SLA As Seen On Anarchy Results 4.14.23: Gateway Heritage Title Match, More

SLA held its As Seen On Anarchy show on Fiuday night with a Gateway Heritage Title match main eventing and more. You can see the full results from the Alton, Illinois show below, per Cagematch.net:

* L-Ride & Madi Monarch def. Ashlyn Alexander & Tommy Davis

* Country Air def. BA Malkin & Jacques Kennedy

* Jeremy Wyatt def. Rahim De La Suede

* Camaro Jackson & Warhorse def. KC Karrington & Moonshine Mantell

* Destination Championship Match: Davey Vega def. Christian Rose

* Austin Connelly def. 1 Called Manders

* Gary Jay def. Anakin Murphy

* Sean Orleans def. Nick King

* Nikki Victory def. Dimitri Alexandrov, Evan Gelistico, and Victor Analog

* Thomas Shire def. Adrian Surge

* Billie Starkz def. Aaron Williams

* Gateway Heritage Championship Match: Derek Neal def. Dingo

HOLY SHIT @TheReal_MOutlaw just materialized and tore through @StiffRoboGinger !!!! pic.twitter.com/tECc2Qii5B

Another notch on the bedpost of Derek. Neal as he used everything but the kitchen sink to down The Diamondback

Jeremy Wyatt awaits him in July for Circus Maximus, Jovi better up his game plan to help trump The Monarch!

Thanks for joining us on IWTV!!!! See you in June! pic.twitter.com/GOiDqjA3KG

— St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) April 15, 2023