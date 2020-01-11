wrestling / News

SLA Gateway to Anarchy 2020 Results: Nick Gage Headlines

January 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
St. Louis Anarchy held their “Gateway to Anarchy” event last night at Spaulding Hall in Alton, Illinois, featuring Nick Gage in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Kenway def. Cole Radrick

* Kenny Alfonso & Seishin def. Ace Perry & Deacon Cash

* Thomas Shire def. Aaron Williams

* Curt Stallion def. Gary Jay

* Angelus Layne, Christian Rose & Jake Dirden def. Billie Starkz, Evan Gelistico & Everett Connors

* Anthony Gutierrez def. Chip Day

* The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) def. Big Beef & Larry D

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship: Warhorse (c) def. Fred Yehi

* Gateway Heritage Championship: Jeremy Wyatt (c) def. Nick Gage

