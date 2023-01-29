SLA Gateway To Anarchy Results: Billie Starkz In Action, More

St. Louis Anarchy’s Gateway To Anarchy show took place on Friday night featuring Billie Starkz and more. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Davey Vega def. Thomas Shire

* Craig Mitchell beat Anakin Murphy

* Aaron Williams beat Adrian Surge

* KC Karrington, Moonshine Mantell, Nick King & Sage Philips beat Austin Blackburn, Billy McNeil, Camaro Jackson & Nikki Victory

* 1 Called Manders beat Gary Jay

* Billie Starkz beat Evan Gelistico

* Jeremy Wyatt beat Mad Dog Connelly

* Destination Championship Match: Christian Rose beat Kenny Alfonso

* Gateway Heritage Championship Match: Derek Neal beat Warhorse