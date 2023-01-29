wrestling / News
SLA Gateway To Anarchy Results: Billie Starkz In Action, More
St. Louis Anarchy’s Gateway To Anarchy show took place on Friday night featuring Billie Starkz and more. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Davey Vega def. Thomas Shire
* Craig Mitchell beat Anakin Murphy
* Aaron Williams beat Adrian Surge
* KC Karrington, Moonshine Mantell, Nick King & Sage Philips beat Austin Blackburn, Billy McNeil, Camaro Jackson & Nikki Victory
* 1 Called Manders beat Gary Jay
* Billie Starkz beat Evan Gelistico
* Jeremy Wyatt beat Mad Dog Connelly
* Destination Championship Match: Christian Rose beat Kenny Alfonso
* Gateway Heritage Championship Match: Derek Neal beat Warhorse
@NotThatShire is good at pro wrestling #IWTVGTA pic.twitter.com/4BO0FQPaRm
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 28, 2023
@HEELCamaro is a MONSTER #IWTVGTA pic.twitter.com/gwReKUlrCu
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 28, 2023
@Pistol_Danger and @BillieStarkz killing it tonight for SLA. Look at that bridge from Gelistico! #IWTVGTA pic.twitter.com/7t2TL1pTJC
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 28, 2023
