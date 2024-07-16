Slammiversary Contract Signing Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a Slammiversary main event contract signing for this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that Moose, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, and Steve Maclin will sign the contract for the Slammiversary World Title match on this week’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV, is:

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The System vs. The Hardys

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & KUSHIDA

* Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards

* TNA Slammiversary Main Event Contract Signing