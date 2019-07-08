Impact Wrestling News: Slammiversary Draws Around 1,000 Fans, Security Reportedly Lax, Pre-Game Show Not On FITE

– PWInsider reports that Slammiversary had about 1,000 fans in attendance in Dallas last night with 700 tickets sold in advance.

– Fans reportedly had experiences where security did not actually check their tickets as they entered the arena to make sure they had actual tickets.

– The pre-game show, which included Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne vs. Kiera Hogan, did not air on FITE.TV, which only had the live PPV feed.