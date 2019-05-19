wrestling / News
Various News: Slammiversary VIP Titanium Tickets Sold Out, Will Ospreay Pranks Ren Narita, Tessa Blanchard and Killer Kross Working AAA This Weekend
– VIP Titanium tickets for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event have already sold out.
– Tessa Blanchard and Killer Kross will be working for AAA this weekend. Blanchard is still set to appear for AAA when they debut at Madison Square Garden on September 15.
– Will Ospreay pranked Ren Narita while on the Best Of The Super Juniors tour:
My hat. @rennarita_njpw pic.twitter.com/FfmZey0sGc
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 17, 2019
