Various News: Slammiversary VIP Titanium Tickets Sold Out, Will Ospreay Pranks Ren Narita, Tessa Blanchard and Killer Kross Working AAA This Weekend

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Slammiversary XVII

– VIP Titanium tickets for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event have already sold out.

– Tessa Blanchard and Killer Kross will be working for AAA this weekend. Blanchard is still set to appear for AAA when they debut at Madison Square Garden on September 15.

– Will Ospreay pranked Ren Narita while on the Best Of The Super Juniors tour:

