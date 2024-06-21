Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced two qualifying matches for the World Title match at Slammiversary for next week’s Impact. As noted, Moose will defend his World Championship in a six-way elimination match at the PPV, and two qualifiers were announced for next week’s show. You can see the full card for the episode below:

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

* Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside

* ABC vs. The Rascalz vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+.