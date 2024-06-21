wrestling / News
Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced two qualifying matches for the World Title match at Slammiversary for next week’s Impact. As noted, Moose will defend his World Championship in a six-way elimination match at the PPV, and two qualifiers were announced for next week’s show. You can see the full card for the episode below:
* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann
* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan
* Masha Slamovich vs. Xia Brookside
* ABC vs. The Rascalz vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something
Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Doesn’t Like Chops But Would Let GUNTHER Do It Anyway
- The Undertaker Thinks Mark Henry’s Fake Retirement Speech One Of The Greatest Promos Ever
- Backstage Reaction To Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance, More Appearances Expected
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW