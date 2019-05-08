Slammiversary Tickets Going on Sale This Month

– PWInsider tickets for this year’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event will go on sale this month on May 20. VIP ticket packages begin going on sale on May 17. The event is scheduled for July 7 in Dallas, Texas. The venue for the event has not yet been announced.

ICYMI: Slammiversary is coming to Dallas, Texas on July 7th! pic.twitter.com/J1n0zZz2K2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 7, 2019