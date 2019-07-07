Spoiler for New Match Being Added to Slammiversary Tonight

– PWInisder has a spoiler on a new match that will be a late addition for tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. During the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, TJ Perkins issued an open challenge for tonight’s event.

Per the report, the official t-shirt for the event lists TJ Perkins vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist. That will give you an idea of who answers the challenge tonight.

Slammiversary XVII is set for later tonight at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas.