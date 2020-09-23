wrestling / News
SLAPJACK Comments on New Name While T-BAR Fires Back at CM Punk
RETRIBUTION aren’t afraid to defend what their creative direction in WWE, with T-BAR taking a shot at CM Punk for mocking SLAPJACK who commented on his new gimmick. As reported, the named members of the stable officially made themselves known on Raw and we know the three mens’ names: SLAPJACK (Shane Thorne), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), and MACE (Dio Maddin). CM Punk had taken to Twitter to crack a joke about SLAPJACK’s mask earlier, which drew a response from T-BAR.
T-BAR said to Punk:
“To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up.”
Meanwhile, SLAPJACK commented on the criticism the stable has received, noting that his Shane Thorne and Shane Haste gimmicks never main evented Raw, while SLAPJACK did on his first night:
To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up. pic.twitter.com/doDTTmiExW
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 23, 2020
̶H̶a̶s̶t̶e̶
̶T̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶
Neither main evented Monday Night Raw.
SLAPJACK did on night one.
That's #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/dn8QNd6dgV
— s̶h̶a̶n̶e̶SLAPJACKt̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶ (@SlapJackRTRBTN) September 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Says He Was Paid by WWE During Pandemic While At Home
- John Morrison On His Decision To Leave WWE In 2011, What Point He Considered Returning To The Company
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline