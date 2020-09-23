SLAPJACK Comments on New Name While T-BAR Fires Back at CM Punk

RETRIBUTION aren’t afraid to defend what their creative direction in WWE, with T-BAR taking a shot at CM Punk for mocking SLAPJACK who commented on his new gimmick. As reported, the named members of the stable officially made themselves known on Raw and we know the three mens’ names: SLAPJACK (Shane Thorne), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), and MACE (Dio Maddin). CM Punk had taken to Twitter to crack a joke about SLAPJACK’s mask earlier, which drew a response from T-BAR.

T-BAR said to Punk:

“To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up.”

Meanwhile, SLAPJACK commented on the criticism the stable has received, noting that his Shane Thorne and Shane Haste gimmicks never main evented Raw, while SLAPJACK did on his first night:

