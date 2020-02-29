Slex Joins ROH Pure Championship Tournament

Ring of Honor has announced that Slex has been added to the upcoming Pure Championship tournament that begins on April 10. He joins Mark Haskins, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Rocky Romero and Doug Williams. Here’s a press release:

The tournament to crown the first Ring of Honor Pure Champion since 2006 begins at Pure Excellence on Friday, April 10 in Columbus and Saturday, April 11 in Pittsburgh. Sixteen entrants representing at least six countries will battle to put their names alongside Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, and other ROH forefathers who fought by the Pure Rules. The rules gave a distinct flavor to each Pure Rules match: closed-fist punches were illegal and each competitor was allowed three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls during the match; after that, pinfalls and submission holds on or under the ropes would be legal.

Business will be booming in the Pure Championship Tournament when Australia’s Slex enters the field of sixteen to vie for Championship Gold! Slex enters the tournament as one of its biggest wildcards to the other previously-announced stars but not a secret to the international scene.

Slex’s impressive resume in Melbourne City Wrestling, including rivalries with Adam Brooks and a dream match against the IWGP Heavyweight Kazuchika Okada, has led him to international stardom and to a Ring of Honor contract. The question marks around how stars like Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley, Doug Williams, and others might handle him are reciprocated but one thing is for sure: Slex only goes where the biggest dollars and the biggest competition is, with the fastest way of getting the biggest bucks being winning the Pure Championship!

Slex’s power is one of his biggest strengths but he has been able to stretch his opponents limb-from-limb and his impressive submission arsenal will help Slex compete under the Pure Rules! Don’t be surprised if Slex is the man with the Championship around his waist when the tournament concludes!