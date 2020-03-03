Slex Says He’ll Be a Champion in ROH By Next Year, Talks 2017 Match With Okada

ROH’s Slex spoke with Andrew Thompson of Post Wrestling about his work in ROHm his 2017 match with Kazuchika Okada and more. Andrew sent along some highlights and the video for the interview, which you can check out below:

On Adam Brooks signing with ROH: “I think its been a long time coming. I mean, the Australian wrestling scene has grown over the last few years and it’s awesome to see my friends now getting the opportunity to prove themselves on the world stage which they… they’ve been given the opportunity but they’ve earned it. So, and to have Adam Brooks come to Ring of Honor, that’s a familiar face in the locker room for me and hopefully we can lock up in the Ring of Honor ring and show them what we can do as well but, I’m just happy for my friends to get the opportunity and prove what they can do on the world stage because they deserve it.”

On wrestling Kazuchika Okada in 2017 and how that match put him on the map: “That was insane. So basically, I had taken like a few months off, because I had the birth of my daughter. So, I’d taken like six months off so I hadn’t wrestled for six months so I was training my backside off to get in shape for this match and, to be given the opportunity to wrestle Okada was just an amazing experience and yeah, it proved to really skyrocket my career because after that match, it sort of put me on the map and put me in… new fans could see what I could do worldwide, and then from there, I just got more and more opportunities to show what I could do and wrestle more international talent, get more exposure and I think, that match, its led me here.”

On predicting that he’ll be a champion in Ring of Honor by 2021: “Yeah, crystal ball. I mean, I feel like 2020 for me is like a proving ground for me. Like I’ve got to really have my work boots on. I’ve got new eyes on me now so I feel like 2020 is a year where I’m gonna have to prove myself and prove that I belong, and I’m excited for that challenge. Bring it on, and I feel like 2021, what’d you say? February next year? I think you’l