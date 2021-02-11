Slex Signs New Deal With Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor has announced that Australian wrestler Slex has signed a new deal with the company, although he has been absent from shows for a year due to the pandemic. The announcement reads:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Slex has re-signed with the company.

Despite the Australian star not having competed in ROH in nearly a year due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, the company remains committed to him and the rest of its international talent.

Known as “The Business,” Slex signed with ROH at the end of 2019 and made his ROH debut last February.

The Melbourne native is one of the top stars in his home country. Slex was the first Melbourne City Wrestling (MCW) Heavyweight Champion and is one of only three men to have won the title on multiple occasions.

He’s a two-time holder of the MCW Intercommonwealth Championship and also has competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.