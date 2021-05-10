wrestling / News
Slice Boogie Says He’s Not Currently Signed With NWA
In an interview with Turnbuckle Tavern (via Fightful), Slice Boogie said that even though he’s made appearances for NWA recently, he is not under contract to the company.
He said: “I’m not signed with NWA right now. I’m still technically a free agent. Would I want to go to AEW? Probably, yeah. WWE tryout? Yeah. Japan? Yeah, that’s a dream. I feel like I should be on New Japan Strong. I’ve wrestled five or six people on the show already. I don’t have a specific company (I want to go to), I’m just trying to raise my stock right now. I’m still learning and improving, but I would like to be signed to a major company. Besides going to Japan, I don’t have enough time to go on a worldwide tour. I need to secure that money as soon as possible. I would like to at least experience Japan before signing a deal.“
