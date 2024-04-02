Slim J Releases Statement on Yesterday’s AEW Release

– As noted, wrestler Slim J was released by AEW yesterday. Earlier today, Slim J commented on his release via social media, thanking his fans and more. You can read his statement below:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked for AEW. Unfortunately yesterday was no April fools joke. I appreciate @AriyaDaivari for always bringing my name up and believing in me. @CapriceColeman you always put me over. As did @WilliamBehrens Thank you

Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn’t though. I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I’ve always been far from that in real life. Promise that.

All I wanted to do once I was signed. Was to get my wife and daughter out of the shit hole we live in. They’re my everything by far. I failed. Does it mean I quit. Not at all. Mouths to feed and I’m broke asf. So I’m looking for a second, second job. Stop sleeping on me.”