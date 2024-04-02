wrestling / News
Slim J Releases Statement on Yesterday’s AEW Release
– As noted, wrestler Slim J was released by AEW yesterday. Earlier today, Slim J commented on his release via social media, thanking his fans and more. You can read his statement below:
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked for AEW. Unfortunately yesterday was no April fools joke. I appreciate @AriyaDaivari for always bringing my name up and believing in me. @CapriceColeman you always put me over. As did @WilliamBehrens Thank you
Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn’t though. I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I’ve always been far from that in real life. Promise that.
All I wanted to do once I was signed. Was to get my wife and daughter out of the shit hole we live in. They’re my everything by far. I failed. Does it mean I quit. Not at all. Mouths to feed and I’m broke asf. So I’m looking for a second, second job. Stop sleeping on me.”
Slim J was previously part of The Trustbusters in AEW.
I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked for AEW. Unfortunately yesterday was no April fools joke. I appreciate @AriyaDaivari for always bringing my name up and believing in me. @CapriceColeman you always put me over. As did @WilliamBehrens Thank you
— The Real Slim J (@tadpoleslimj) April 2, 2024
Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn't though. I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I've always been far from that in real life. Promise that.
— The Real Slim J (@tadpoleslimj) April 2, 2024
All I wanted to do once I was signed. Was to get my wife and daughter out of the shit hole we live in. They're my everything by far.i failed. Does it mean I quit. Not at all. Mouths to feed and I'm broke asf. So I'm looking for a second, second job. Stop sleeping on me.
— The Real Slim J (@tadpoleslimj) April 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says WWE Is Protecting Him Against Himself In Recovery From Surgery
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It
- Ted DiBiase Details WWE Royal Rumble Payoffs, Never Had Problems With Nasty Boyz
- Tiffany Stratton, Scarlett, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos