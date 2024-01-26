Slim Jim Halts Promotional Work With WWE Due To Vince McMahon Allegations

The first promotional partner with WWE has halted ads over the allegations against Vince McMahon, namely Slim Jim. As reported, McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse, sexual assault and more in a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant on Thursday. The lawsuit includes screenshots of text messages sent by McMahon as well as graphic allegations against McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

A spokesperson for Slim Jim issued a statement to PWInsider confirming that they’ve paused promotional work with WWE, citing the allegations. The statement reads: