Slim Jim Halts Promotional Work With WWE Due To Vince McMahon Allegations
The first promotional partner with WWE has halted ads over the allegations against Vince McMahon, namely Slim Jim. As reported, McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse, sexual assault and more in a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant on Thursday. The lawsuit includes screenshots of text messages sent by McMahon as well as graphic allegations against McMahon and John Laurinaitis.
A spokesperson for Slim Jim issued a statement to PWInsider confirming that they’ve paused promotional work with WWE, citing the allegations. The statement reads:
“Slim Jim values integrity and respect in all of our partnerships. Given the recent disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon, at this time we’ve decided to pause our promotional activities with WWE. This decision reflects our commitment to our brand values and responsibility to our community.
We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand.”