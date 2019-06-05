Slim Jim Macho Man Randy Savage Figure Announced as Comic-Con Exclusive Item

– Need a little excitement? WWE and Mattel have announced a special San Diego Comic-Con exclusive figure based on WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage. This will be Savage depicted as the iconic Slim Jim spokesperson. The figure will be available to pre-order at EntertainmentEarth.com starting on Tuesday, June 18.

Attendees will still be able to purchase the Randy Savage figure in limited quantities at Mattel’s SDCC retail booth from July 17-21. The figure will be priced at $29.99. You can check out the full gallery of the figure RIGHT HERE. You can get the first look at the figure posted on Twitter below.

The best part is the figure looks to be packed with some little Slim Jim accessories. The jacket, hat, and glasses for the figure are also removable. The figure also comes in a really cool display box that’s shaped like a Slim Jim box.