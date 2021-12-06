Slimmer’s NXT WarGames 2021 Review  

411’s NXT WarGames 2021 Report: 12.05.21

Posted by Scott Slimmer on 12.05.21

NXT WarGames 2021 may not have reached the heights of some of the legendary TakeOvers, but it was far from the train wreck that many NXT 2.0 critics feared it would be. Both WarGames matches and the tag team championship match all delivered, with only the two singles matches being truly underwhelming. Fabian Aichner looked particularly impressive in the tag team match, and Bron Breakker’s dominance in the main even should set him up for another title shot. The Men’s WarGames Match featured a plethora of callbacks to all eras of Johnny Gargano’s NXT career, so this really may have been his NXT swan song. If that is indeed the case, Johnny Wrestling leaves behind a legacy of greatness and an absolute mountain of truly outstanding matches that we may never see equaled, not only in NXT, but in all of WWE.

Welcome to 411’s NXT WarGames 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Orlando, Florida. Tonight’s Pre-Show hosts are Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell. They run down the entire card before heading to a video package for the Men’s WarGames Match. Next up is a video package for Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson followed by a video package for Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy. The Pre-Show finishes up with a video package for the Women’s WarGames Match.



Women’s WarGames Match

Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray vs. Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai





Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai start the match. Ray brings a baseball bat into the cage, but Kai counters by bringing several kendo sticks into the cage. The action begins with Ray chopping Kai’s chest and leveling her with a drop kick. Ray goes for a tornado DDT out of the corner, but Kai blocks. Kai whips Ray between the ropes and shoulder-first into the cage. Kai slams Ray face-first into the cage and uses several kendo sticks to bridge the ropes between the two rings. Kai hits a kendo stick shot to the back of Ray’s neck and takes Ray up to the top turnbuckle, but Ray breaks free and heads back down to the mat. Kai grabs the baseball bat, but Ray connects with a diving senton from the top turnbuckle. Ray grabs a kendo stick and lands a shot to Kai’s back. Ray drags Kai between the rings and dumps Kai onto the bridging kendo sticks. CORA JADE ENTERS THE MATCH. Jade brings her skateboard into the cage and immediately uses it to hit Kai. Ray and Jade double team Kai and both connect with kicks to the back. Ray and Jade work over Kai in the corner and then hits a double team suplex. Ray and Jade hit a second double team suplex, but Kai counters a third double team suplex into a double DDT. Kai isolates Jade and lands a kick to the back of the neck. GIGI DOLIN ENTERS THE MATCH. Dolin brings a garbage can and a backpack into the cage. Dolin levels Jade with a kick to the face and catches Ray with an STO. Dolin and Kai hit stereo big boots to Jade and Ray in opposite corners, but Jade fights back with a low drop kick to Dolin inside the garbage can. Ray follows up with a KLR Bomb to Kai onto Dolin inside the garbage can. IO SHIRAI ENTERS THE MATCH. Shirai brings several steel chairs into the cage. Shirai picks up the garbage can but eats a big boot from Kai. Dolin connects with a stiff elbow shot to Jade’s face, but Jade fights back with a diving hurricanrana to Kai on the steel between the rings. JACY JAYNE ENTERS THE MATCH. Jayne brings a table into the cage and launches the garbage can into Ray. Dolin hurricanranas Jade into the cage as Shirai levels Kai with a palm strike. Shirai follows up with double knees to Dolin and Jayne in the corner and then hits a gorgeous pendulum double knee shot into the garbage can lid and Kai in the opposite corner. Ray and Shirai put Jayne on a table, and Jade heads all the way to the top of the cage. JADE HITS A DIVING SENTON FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE ONTO JAYNE AND THROUGH THE TABLE. Jade looks to have come up a bit short and possibly dislocated her shoulder on the landing. Medical staff try to enter the ring to check on Jade, but Shirai closes the door, says she’s got this, and pops Jade’s shoulder back into place herself. RAQUEL GONZALEZ ENTERS THE MATCH. Gonzalez brings a shovel into the cage and shoves Kai all the way into the garbage can. Gonzalez swings the garbage can several times and then launches Kai across the ring. Gonzalez hits a double powerbomb and then slams Kai to the mat. Gonzalez puts Kai back into the garbage can, and Shirai hits a moonsault from the top turnbuckle onto Kai and the garbage can. Jade is still on the mat as far from the action as possible, and she continues to sell the shoulder injury. MANDY ROSE ENTERS THE MATCH. Rose immediately targets Jade’s injured shoulder, but Gonzalez, Shirai, and Ray grab kendo sticks to defend Jade. Shirai catches Rose with a German suplex but only gets a two count. Jayne delivers a spinebuster to Shirai on a steel chair as Rose lands a kendo stick shot to Gonzalez. Dolin hurricanranas Gonzalez face-first into a chair in the corner, but Jade makes the save, swinging a kendo stick with her one good arm. Toxic Attraction and Kai gang up on Jade. Rose hits a running knee shot and makes the cover, but Jade miraculously kicks out at two. Dolin kicks Ray’s head into the cage as Gonzalez hits Jayne with the Chingona Bomb. Dolin levels Gonzalex, but Jade crawls into the cover and gets the three count on Jayne.

Match Result: Cora Jade defeats Jacy Jayne after a Chingona Bomb from Raquel Gonzalez.

Match Length: 31:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Imperium (Champions) vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner





Barthel and O’Reilly start the match. Barthel gets the early advantage and makes the quick tag to Aichner. Aichner locks in an arm bar, but O’Reilly creates distance and makes the tag to Wagner. Wagner works over Aichner in the corner in the corner and makes the quick tag back to O’Reilly. Aichner chops the chest, but O’Reilly fights back with a kick to the chest. Aichner hits a snap suplex and makes the tag to Barthel. Barthel lands a running uppercut in the corner and follows up with a suplex. Barthel hits a running knee shot, but O’Reilly manages to make it to the corner and tag Wagner. Barthel tags Aichner, and Aichner catches Wagner on his shoulders. Aichner squats Wagner and slams Wagner to the mat. O’Reilly and Barthel get the tags, and Barthel takes control before making the quick tag back to Aichner. Aichner works over O’Reilly on the mat and makes the tag back to Barthel. O’Reilly dumps both Barthel and Aichner to the outside and makes the hot tag to Wagner. Wagner cleans house and power slams Barthel. Wagner delivers a gutwrench suplex to Aichner and then clotheslines both Aichner and Barthel to the outside. Wagner slams Barthel onto the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Wagner heads for Barthel in the corner, but Barthel dumps Wagner face-first onto the middle turnbuckle. Aichner sets up Wagner for the Imperial Bomb, but Wagner blocks and slams Barthel onto Aichner. O’Reilly gets the tag and locks in a heel hook on Barthel, but Aichner makes the save with a gorgeous double springboard moonsault onto O’Reilly. Wagner gets the tag and teams up with O’Reilly to hit the High and Low, but Barthel kicks out at two. O’Reilly and Aichner get the tags, and Aichner takes out Wagner on the outside. O’Reilly catches Aichner with a brainbuster for a two count. O’Reilly locks in a triangle and Aichner starts to fade, but Aichner gets his feet under him and lifts O’Reilly. Aichner staggers to the corner, and Barthel makes the blind tag. Barthel heads up top and hits the Imperial Bomb for the three count. After the match, the crowd chants, “Thank you Kyle! Thank you Kyle!” Wagner turns on O’Reilly and tries to level him with a clothesline, but O’Reilly ducks and levels Wagner before heading out of the ring.

Match Result: Marcel Barthel defeats Kyle O’Reilly with the Imperial Bomb.

Match Length: 14:41

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson





The action spills to the outside early, but when they return to the ring, Hudson takes control with a uranage. Grimes fights back with a moonsault from the top but only gets a two count. Grimes slides out of the ring and pulls Grimes off the apron. Grimes barely beats the ten count back into the ring, and Hudson locks in an abdominal stretch. Hudson goes for a suplex, but Grimes blocks. Hudson drives a knee into Grimes’ back and follows up with a backbreaker. Grimes fights back with an enzuigiri followed by Collision Course. Grimes goes for a slingshot sunset flip from the apron, but Hudson grabs the ropes to counter. Grimes hits a poison rana and heads up top for a diving crossbody. Grimes charges at Hudson, but Hudson catches him with a spinning side slam. Hudson goes for a Razor’s Edge in the corner, but Grimes counters and rolls up Hudson for the three count. After the match, Hudson knocks out Grimes and put him in the barber chair. Hudson grabs the clippers, but Grimes pops out of the chair and hits the Cave-In. Grimes puts Hudson in the barber chair and partially shaves him before Hudson flees to the back.

Match Result: Cameron Grimes defeats Duke Hudson with a roll-up in.

Match Length: 10:21

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Roderick Strong (Champion) w/ Diamond Mine vs. Joe Gacy w/ Harland





Strong muscles Gacy to the corner to start and then takes him down with a single leg. Gacy asks for a hug, but Strong isn’t interested, so Gacy settles for a slap. Strong catches Gacy with a backbreaker, but Gacy gets back to his feet and levels Strong with a shoulder block. Gacy drops an elbow and connects with a lariat to the back of the neck. Strong fights back, rips Gacy’s shirt, and goes to work with chops to the chest. Gacy levels Strong on the apron and then rolls him back into the ring. Gacy lands a back elbow shot and follows up with a backbreaker of his own. Gacy suplexes Strong and floats over into the cover for a one count. Strong regains control with a running knee shot in the corner and follows up with a superplex. Strong and Gacy slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Strong hits a sloppy gutbuster. Strong locks in a Boston Crab, but Gacy rolls to his back and counters into a crossface. Gacy clotheslines Strong to the outside and then dives over the top rope onto Strong and the Creed Brothers. The action returns to the ring, and Gacy powerbombs Strong for a two count. Strong lands a leaping knee and hits the backbreaker for the three count.

Match Result: Roderick Strong defeats Joe Gacy with a backbreaker.

Match Length: 8:28

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Men’s WarGames Match

Team Black & Gold vs. Team 2.0





Johnny Gargano comes out to Rebel Heart wearing gear that looks to be an amalgamation of all of his previous TakeOver gear. Gargano and Hayes start the match. Gargano takes control and locks in a side headlock on the mat. Hayes counters into a hammer lock and then locks in side head lock of his own. Gargano ducks a clothesline in the corner and hits a sweet arm drag while kicking off the cage. Gargano chops the chest in the corner but eats a back elbow shot. Gargano goes for One Final Beat on the steel between the rings, but Hayes evades, but Gargano catches Hayes with a slingshot spear. Hayes hits a springboard clothesline from the top rope. Gargano and Hayes brawl on the top rope, and Gargano repeatedly slams Hayes’ head into the cage. Gargano hits a sunset flip from the top rope, but he’s about to be outnumbered. GRAYSON WALLER ENTERS THE MATCH. Gargano takes the fight to Waller and hits a hurricanrana followed by a rolling kick to the head. Hayes and Waller go for the DIY super kick / knee shot spot, but Gargano slides out of the way, and Hayes and Waller slam into each other. It looks like Gargano is bleeding heavily from his nose. PETE DUNNE ENTERS THE MATCH. Dunne cleans house and delivers an X-Plex to Hayes onto Waller. Gargano and Dunne recreate the Gargano Escape / Crossface spot that DIY used against the Revival. TONY D’ANGELO ENTERS THE MATCH. Trick Williams hands D’Angelo several tables, garbage cans, and kendo sticks as he enters the ring, but suddenly Dexter Lumis emerges from under the ring and chases Williams to the back. D’Angelo chains the cage door closes, so the next member of Team Black & Gold may not be able to get into the cage. Hayes, Waller, and D’Angelo beat down Gargano and Dunne using the plunder that Williams tossed into the cage. LA KNIGHT ENTERS THE MATCH. The cage door is still chained shut, so Knight has to climb to the top of the cage to enter the match. Knight goes to work with kendo stick shots to Hayes and D’Angelo and then shoves Hayes into a garbage can to set him up for stereo drop kicks from Gargano and Dunne. Dunne goes to work on Waller’s fingers as Gargano repeatedly slams a garbage can lid into D’Angelo. Gargano, Dunne, and Knight are standing tall, but here comes the fourth member of Team 2.0. BRON BREAKKER ENTERS THE MATCH. Breaker grabs bolt cutters from the referees and cuts the chain off the cage. Gargano lands a kendo stick shot to the back of Breakker’s knees, but Breakker belly-to-belly suplexes over the top rope. Breaker guerilla presses Gargano and launches him from one ring to the other. Team 2.0 works over Gargano, Dunne, and Knight while they have the numbers advantage for the last time. TOMMASO CIAMPA ENTERS THE MATCH. Ciampa cleans house with a volley of garbage can lid assisted knee shots. Hayes lands a kendo stick shot to Ciampa, but Gargano makes the save with a crutch. Gargano tosses the crutch to Ciampa and lets him go to work. DIY hit a volley of their classic offense, but Breakker slams Gargano onto Ciampa to halt their momentum. Team 2.0 works over Team Black & Gold, and Black & Gold find themselves all down on the steel between the rings. Black & Gold fight back and stomp down 2.0 between the ropes and the cage. Gargano wedges a garbage can between the ropes and lawn darts Hayes right into it. In addition to his bloodied nose, Gargano looks to have also injured his knee or ankle at some point. D’Angelo puts Ciampa on a table and Waller heads up top, but Ciampa slides off the table as Knight pops up to the top rope and hits a belly-to-belly superplex and launches Waller through the table. Breakker and D’Angelo hit a Tower of Doom spot, but Knight hits the BFD for a two count. Knight slams Breakker into the cage and goes for BFD onto a garbage can, but D’Angelo makes the save. Breakker heads up top, but Ciampa launches a garbage can into him. Ciampa heads up top and hits an Air Raid Crash from the top through a garbage can for a long two count. D’Angelo sets up a table and tells Waller to head all the way to the top of the cage. D’Angelo puts Knight on the table, and Waller hits an elbow drop from the top of the cage through Knight and the table. D’Angelo makes the cover, but Dunne breaks up the pin. D’Angelo grabs a crowbar, but Dunne disarms him with a kendo stick. Dunne works over Hayes on the steel between the rings but eats a crowbar shot from D’Angelo. D’Angelo steals Dunne’s mouth guard and hits a crowbar assisted swinging neck breaker from the top. Gargano hits Breakker with One Final Beat, and then DIY level Breakker with the DIY super kick / knee shot finisher. DIY cover Breakker, but Hayes pulls the referee to break up the pin. Gargano holds Hayes and sacrifices himself so that Ciampa can hit a running knee shot. Ciampa goes for the Fairytale Ending on Hayes, but Breakker spears Ciampa through a table. Breakker follows up with the military press powerslam and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bron Breakker defeats Tommaso Ciampa with the military press powerslam.

Match Length: 38:08

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½