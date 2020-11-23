Slimmer’s Survivor Series 2020 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Orlando, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists and Charly Caruso, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They run down the entire card to start before heading to a video package highlighting the Undertaker’s illustrious career. We head to the back where Kayla Braxton is with Paul Heyman. Heyman doubles down on his assertion that Roman Reigns is THE champion in WWE while Drew McIntyre is simply a title holder, a prop, a stand-in. Roman Reigns will leave behind a legacy that no other man can catch.

Next up is a video package showcasing the rampant disfunction within the Raw Women’s Survivor Series team. Bianca Belair and Natalya join the panelists to assure them that the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team will be victorious tonight, even though they can’t agree on who the captain will be. Natalya reminds us that she’s the BOAT, but Belair points out that the most famous boat of all time ended up sinking. The panelists break down The New Day vs. The Street Profits and then discuss Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn interrupts the panelists and says that all he wants is a little respect – the respect he deserves. Zayn points out that his Intercontinental Championship represents ALL of the countries on ALL of the continents while Bobby Lashley’s United States Championships represents just one country. R-Truth joins the panel to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the debut of… The Gobbledy Gooker. The Gooker himself joins Truth but turns on him and wins the 24/7 Championship.



Kickoff Show Match

Dual-Brand Battle Royal





Chaos erupts as soon as the bell rings, but Dominik Mysterio gets the best of John Morrison and eliminates him. Kalisto gets eliminated net, and then Rey Mysterio gets eliminated by Dolph Ziggler. Angel Garza eliminates Humberto Carrillo but soon gets eliminated by the Hurt Business. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander brawl on the apron, and Ricochet eliminates Alexander with a suplex off the apron. Shelton Benjamin eliminates Ricochet in retaliation, but Apollo Crews then eliminates Benjamin. Buddy Murphy and Robert Roode get tossed, and then Dominik Mysterio kicks Dolph Ziggler off the apron for the elimination. Shinsuke Nakamura works over Crews in the corner and eliminates him with a knee strike between the ropes. Jeff Hardy eliminates Nakamura but then gets attacked by Elias. Hardy dumps Elias onto the apron and lands a mule kick for the elimination. The final four are the Miz, Jeff Hardy, Dominik Mysterio, and Chad Gable. Gable clotheslines Hardy over the top rope for the elimination, and we’re down to three. Miz levels both Mysterio and Gable with a pair of big boots and then goes to work the It Kicks on Mysterio. Miz goes for the elimination, but Mysterio dumps him onto the apron. Mysterio baseball kicks Miz to the floor, but Miz had just rolled back under the bottom rope, so he was not eliminated. Miz bides his time on the outside as Gable hits Mysterio with a volley of suplexes. Mysterio catches Gable with a springboard arm drag but misses the 619. Gable goes for Chaos Theory, but Mysterio blocks and hits the 619. Mysterio eliminates Gable, but Miz rushes back into the ring and eliminates Mysterio to win the match.

Match Result: The Miz wins the match, last eliminating Dominik Mysterio.

Match Length: 12:01

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns.



Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown





AJ Styles and Jey Uso start the match. They lock up the in the middle of the ring, and Uso muscles Styles to the corner. Uso catches Styles in a side head lock, but Styles breaks free and hits a drop kick. Uso lands a punch to the jaw but misses a kick. Styles misses the Pelé kick, and Uso rolls him up for a two count. Uso hits a Samoan Drop and makes the tag to King Corbin. Corbin whips Styles to the corner and levels him with a stiff punch. Otis gets the tag as Styles finally makes the tag to Riddle. Riddle counters a suplex into a sleeper, but Otis flips him forward to break the hold. Riddle goes to work with a volley of kicks, but they have little effect on Otis. Otis takes Kevin Owens and goes after Riddle’s ankle. Sheamus and Seth Rollins get the tags, but Rollins drops to his knees and offers himself up as a sacrifice to Sheamus. Sheamus damn near decapitates Rollins with a Brogue Kick, and Sheamus covers him for the three count. Team Raw leads 5 – 4. Team SmackDown strategizes on the outside, but Braun Strowman charges around the ring and levels all four remaining members of Team SmackDown. Strowman rolls Corbin into the ring, and Riddle goes to work on him. Riddle tags Keith Lee as Corbin tags Otis. Lee and Otis circle each other and then lock up in the middle of the ring. Lee locks in a standing side head lock and goes for shoulder tackle, but Otis barely budges. Lee misses a splash in the corner. Lee lifts Otis onto his shoulder, but Otis escapes and lands on his feet. Strowman gets the tag and finally takes Otis off his feet. Strowman connects with a head butt and works over Otis in the corner. Strowman hits the ropes and takes down Otis with a drop kick. Styles gets the tag as Otis finally makes the tag to Owens. Owens levels Styles with a clothesline but eats a boot in the corner. Owens catches Styles with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker before dumping Styles to the outside. Owens hits Lee, Sheamus, and Riddle with Stunners, but Styles catches Owens with the Phenomenal Forearm for the elimination. Team Raw leads 5 – 3. Riddle and Corbin get the tags. Riddle levels Corbin and heads up top to hit the Broton for yet another elimination. Team Raw leads 5 – 2. Jey Uso and Otis are the only remaining members of Team SmackDown. Sheamus gets the tag and works over Uso, but Uso manages to make the tag to Otis. Otis cleans house and then squares off with Strowman. Strowman levels Otis with a big boot, but Otis slams Strowman. Otis hits the Caterpillar, but Riddle distracts Otis long enough for Strowman to hit the running power slam for the elimination. Team Raw leads 5 – 1. Uso launches himself over the top rope onto all of Team Raw. Uso goes to work with super kicks on the outside and the rolls back into the ring. Uso blocks a running power slam from Strowman and posts him in the corner. Styles gets the tag and hits a forearm shot over the top rope. Uso counters the Phenomenal Forearm with a super kick, but Keith Lee makes the blind tag. Uso heads up and dives toward Styles, but Lee catches him in mid-air and hits the Spirit Bomb for the elimination.

Match Result: Team Raw defeats Team Smackdown (all five members surviving).

Match Length: 19:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Raw Tag Team Champions vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The New Day vs. The Street Profits





Big E accompanies the New Day to the ring, and all three of them are wearing their Gears 5 gear. Dawkins and Woods start the match and lock up in the middle of the ring. Kingston gets the tag, but Dawkins catches him with an arm wringer and makes the tag to Ford. Ford locks in a standing side head lock and trades leapfrogs with him. Kingston eats a leaping kick, and Ford makes the tag back to Dawkins. Dawkins hits a standing splash and makes the quick tag back to Ford. Dawkins flips Ford into an assisted standing moonsault, but Kingston gets his boots up. Woods heads into the ring and assists Kingston in dumping both Ford and Dawkins to the outside. Kingston rolls Ford back into the ring and works him over in the corner. Woods gets the tag and continues the assault on Ford in the corner. Woods wrenches on the neck as Kingston punts a red cup off the apron. Woods locks in a standing side head lock and connects with a spinning punch to the ribs. Kingston gets the tag and locks in a bear hug to continue working on the ribs. Kingston punts Ford in the ribs, but Ford catches Kingston with a leaping DDT. Ford FINALLY makes the hot tag to Dawkins as Kingston tags Woods. Dawkins cleans house and suplexes Woods across the ring. Dawkins connects with spinning splashes to both Woods and Kingston and hits a double underhook swinging neckbreaker for a two count. Ford gets the tag, and Dawkins tosses Woods into a suplex from Ford. Dawkins gets the tag and continues to work over Woods. Ford gets the tag as Xavier tags Kingston. Kingston and Woods hit the Midnight Hour, but Ford kicks out at two. Kingston hits three Boom Drops and sets up for the Trouble in Paradise, but Dawkins makes the save. Ford heads up top and connects with From the Heavens, but Kingston kicks out at two. Kingston hits the SOS, but Dawkins breaks up the pin. Woods gets the tag, but FORD HITS KINGSTON WITH TROUBLE IN PARADISE. Woods delivers a gutbuster to Ford, but Ford kicks out at two. Woods takes Dawkins up top, but Dawkins makes the blind tag. Dawkins slides under Woods, and Ford flies off the top for a Blockbuster Doomsday Device. Dawkins covers Woods and gets the three count. After the match, both teams hug in the middle of the ring, and the New Day congratulate the Street Profits.

Match Result: Angelo Dawkins defeats Xavier Woods after a Blockbuster Doomsday Device.

Match Length: 14:06

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



United States Champion vs. Intercontinental Champion

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn





The Hurt Business accompanies Bobby Lashley to the ring. Zayn flees to the outside to start but find himself trapped between Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Lashley heads out of the ring and levels Zayn from behind. Lashley rolls Zayn back into the ring and slams his head into the top turnbuckle. Lashley whips Zayn to the corner and then launches him across the ring. Zayn again flees to the outside but gets trapped by the Hurt Business. Zayn reluctantly heads back into the ring and manages to choke Lashley across the second rope. Zayn heads up top and connects with a diving elbow to the back of the neck. Zayn goes for a diving fist drop from the top, but Lashley counters into a back body drop. Lashley spears Zayn in the corner and follows up with a neckbreaker. Lashley charges at Zayn in the corner, but Zayn gets his boot up. Lashley fights back with a delayed vertical suplex. Zayn claims that he has vertigo, but he uses the excuse to roll up Lashley from behind for a two count. Lashley hits a Flatliner and then slams Zayn into the barricade on the outside. The action returns to the ring, but Zayn dumps Lashley to the outside and tries to remove the top turnbuckle. Benjamin and Alexander keep Zayn honest, and Lashley heads back into the ring to hit a thunderous choke slam. Zayn heads back to the outside and tries to draw a disqualification from MVP, but MVP is too smart for that. Zayn rolls back into the ring but immediately gets caught in the Hurt Lock and has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Sami Zayn with the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 7:47

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Raw Women’s Champion vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks





Asuka goes for a knee strike, but Banks counters into a hip toss and locks in a head and arm submission. Asuka fights back to her feet, but Banks rolls her into an attempted arm bar. Asuka locks her hands to prevent full extension of the arm, but Banks rolls her into an attempted Bank Statement. Asuka blocks, so Banks rolls her into a crucifix pin for a two count. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock, but Banks goes to the small joint manipulation to block. Banks hits the Back Stabber and gets another two count. Asuka rolls the outside, and Banks holds the ropes for her to get back in the ring. Banks works over Asuka on the mat, but Asuka fights back with a hip attack that sends Banks tumbling to the outside. Banks heads back into the ring and blocks an O’Connor Roll. Asuka rolls Banks into an Ankle Lock and then kicks Banks in the ribs. Asuka connects with a sliding kick and gets a two count of her own. Asuka lands a knee strike and gets another two count. Asuka goes for a Shining Wizard, but Banks counters into an arm bar. Banks transitions into an abdominal stretch and then hits a springboard head scissors takedown. The action spills to the apron, and Asuka hits a hip attack that sends Banks to the floor. Banks fights back with a spinning kick from the apron followed by a baseball slide under the bottom rope. Banks goes for a suplex on the outside, but Asuka blocks and sets Banks on the barricade. Banks goes for the Meteora from the barricade, but Asuka counters into a Code Breaker. Asuka and Banks both beat the referee’s count back into the ring, and Banks side steps a hip attack. Banks hits a Back Stabber and gets yet another two count. Banks hits the Meteora in the corner and locks in the Bank Statement, but Asuka breaks free. Asuka hits another Code Breaker and gets another two count. Asuka rolls Banks into an Ankle Lock and then rolls her up for a two count. Banks catches Asuka with a sunset flip and gets a two count of her own. Asuka gets a backslide pin and gets yet another two count. Asuka lands a kick to the head, but Banks rolls up Asuka for the three count.

Match Result: Sasha Banks defeats Asuka with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 13:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾

In the back, Akira Tozawa uses bird seed to lure the Gobbledy Gooker and defeat him for the 24/7 Championship. R-Truth sneaks up behind Tozawa and then defeats him for the 24/7 Championship.



Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown





Bayley and Lacey Evans start the match, but Shayna Baszler and Ruby Riott soon get the tags. Jax gets the tag and works over Riott, but Riott makes the tag to Morgan. Lana tags herself into the match and gets the best of Morgan, so Morgan tags Natalya. Lana goes for a hip toss, but Natalya blocks. Lana works over Natalya in the corner, but Peyton Royce tags herself into the match. Team Raw tells Lana to stand on the steps and not get back into the match. Bayley gets the tag and takes Royce down to the mat. Royce fights back and stretches Bayley around the top rope. Royce tags Bianca Belair, and Belair military presses Royce before dropping her face-first onto the top turnbuckle. Team Raw charges into the ring, but Belair cleans house before tagging Bayley. Jax knocks Riott and Morgan off the apron, but Bayley clips her knee from behind. Royce takes Bayley up top and superplexes her to the outside onto both teams. Royce rolls Bayley back into the ring and hits Déjà vu for the three count. Team Raw leads 5 – 4. Natalya heads into the ring, but Royce catches her in a single-leg crab. Natalya crawls towards the rope and grabs Belair’s hand to give her the leverage to break free. Natalya stomps on Royce’s chest and the locks in the Sharpshooter for the elimination. Team Raw and Team SmackDown are tied 4 – 4. Evans heads up top and goes for a Sharpshooter, but Lacey evades. Baszler charges into the ring and Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Evans hits the Women’s Right for the elimination. Team Raw leads 4 – 3. Evans takes Belair up top and hits a Spanish Fly from the top, but Riott and Morgan charge the ring to prevent the elimination. Jax and Riott get the tags, but Riott has no luck against Jax. Morgan gets the tag, does some damage, and makes the quick tag back to Riott. Riott takes Jax to the corner and trades quick tags with Morgan as they work over Jax in the corner. Baszler get the tag and lands a knee shot to Riott in the corner. Baszler follows up with a Shining Wizard, but Riott kicks out at two. Riott goes for a schoolgirl pin, but Baszler kicks out at two. Baszler catches Riott in the Kirifuda Clutch, but Riott flips into a pinning predicament. Jax distracts the referee so that he doesn’t see Riott pinning Baszler. Riott eventually passes out in the Kirifuda Clutch, and Baszler covers her for the elimination. Team Raw leads 4 – 2. Evans gets the tag as Morgan heads into the ring. Morgan catches Evans with a crucifix bomb and gets an elimination of her own. Team Raw leads 3 – 2. Jax comes into the match, but Morgan hits her with a DDT and an enzuigiri. Jax fights back with a Samoan Drop and gets the elimination. Team Raw leads 3 – 1. Bianca Belair is the sole remaining member of Team SmackDown. Belair works over Jax in the corner and goes for a standing splash, but Jax gets her knees up. Jax hits a leg drop, but Belair kicks out at two. Jax heads up top, but Belair kick her to the outside. Baszler makes the tag as Jax tumbles to the outside. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Belair counters into a suplex. Baszler successfully locks in the Kirifuda Clutch, but Belair gets her legs under her and fights back to a vertical base. Belair starts to fade but does make it to the ropes. Baszler refuses to break the Kirifuda Clutch and gets herself disqualified. Team Raw leads 2 – 1. Jax tries to Samoan Drop Belair through the announce table, but Belair counters. Jax and Belair brawl at ringside and both get counted out. That means Lana is the sole survivor, and Team Raw wins the match.

Match Result: Team Raw wins the match (Lana as the sole survivor).

Match Length: 23:10

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman





McIntyre and Reigns lock up in the middle of the ring, but neither man gains an advantage. Reigns catches McIntyre in a rear waist lock, but McIntyre gets the standing switch and muscles Reigns to the ropes. McIntyre and Reigns lock up for a second time, and Reigns transitions into a standing side head lock. Reigns hits a side head lock takedown and maintains the head lock on the mat. McIntyre fights back to his feet and goes to a standing side head lock of his own. McIntyre hits a side head lock takedown and maintains the head lock on the mat. Reigns fights back to his feet, but McIntyre levels him with a shoulder block. Reigns heads to the outside to catch a breather and strategize with Heyman. Reigns heads back into the ring and works over McIntyre in the corner, but McIntyre regains control and takes it to Reigns in the corner. McIntyre charges at Reigns in the corner, but Reigns back body drops him to the apron. McIntyre lands on his feet on the apron, but Reigns lands stiff punch over the top rope and then whips McIntyre into the ring post. McIntyre crumbs to the floor, and Reigns heads to the outside to press his advantage. Reigns whips McIntyre into the barricade before rolling him back into the ring. Reigns works over McIntyre on the mat and repeatedly drives his forearm into McIntyre’s face. Reigns locks in a rear chin lock and slings McIntyre to the mat. Reigns hits the ropes and levels McIntyre with a leaping clothesline. Reigns locks in a neck and shoulder submission. McIntyre fights back to his feet and drops Reigns with a clothesline of his own. McIntyre connects with an overhead throw and follows up with neck breaker. McIntyre goes for another clothesline, but Reigns counters into a Samoan Drop for a two count. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch, but McIntyre counters into a spinebuster into a jackknife pin for a two count. Reigns fights back with an uppercut, but McIntyre retaliates with the Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre hits the Future Shock DDT, but Reigns kicks out at two. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore Kick, but Reigns counters with a Superman Punch. Reigns goes for the guillotine, but McIntyre counters into an overhead throw. Reigns posts McIntyre in the corner and goes for the spear, but McIntyre counters into a kimura. Reigns makes it to the ropes to break the hold and then rolls to the outside. McIntyre charges at Reigns on the outside, but Reigns Samoan Drops him onto the announce table. The table doesn’t break, so Reigns hits a second Samoan Drop through the table. Reigns spears McIntyre through the barricade and rolls him back into the ring. Reigns makes the cover, but McIntyre miraculously kicks out at two. Reigns sets up for the spear, but McIntyre counters with a kick to the chest. McIntyre hits the ropes, but Reigns catches him with the spear, but McIntyre again kicks out at two. Reigns goes for another spear, but McIntyre counters with a Claymore Kick. Reigns crumbles to the mat, but he inadvertently knocks the referee out of the ring in the process. Jey Uso charges down to the ring, but McIntyre knocks him off the ring apron. Reigns hits a low blow, but Uso follows up with a super kick. Reigns locks in the guillotine as another referee comes down to the ring. McIntyre passes out in the guillotine, and the second referee calls for the bell.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre with the guillotine.

Match Length: 24:55

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



The Undertaker’s Final Farewell



Shane McMahon, the Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy (with the Undertaker’s symbol painted on his face), Mick Foley, the Godfather, Henry Godwinn, Phineas Godwinn, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane make their way to the ring. Very cool to see the Bone Street Krew so well represented. We go to a video package highlighting the Undertaker’s career and then return to Vince McMahon alone in the ring. Vince says that the Undertaker inspired fear in everyone he faced in the ring while entertaining fans around the world. Vince says that the legacy of the Undertaker will live on eternally. Vince introduces the Undertaker one final time, and the gong hits. Taker’s symbol appears above the stage and surges with electricity. The gong hits again, and Taker emerges from a blue circle of light on the stage. Taker make his way to the ring and looks around as the fans chant his new. He grabs a mic and says that he’s made that slow walk to this ring for thirty years. He’s laid people to rest time and time again, and now his time has come. “Thank you Taker! Thank you Taker! Thank you Taker!” His time has come to let the Undertaker rest… in… peace. Taker kneels in the middle of the ring as Paul Bearer appears on the screen above him. The entire arena goes black except for a blue spotlight on Taker. Taker stands and exits the ring for the last time. He makes his way back up the ramp and turns to look at the ring once again. He raises one fist as electricity crackles across the stage and screen, and then he walks into eternity.

– The Undertaker: 30 Moments in 30 Years