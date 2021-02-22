Slimmer’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Keith Lee is out with injury, so there will be a Fatal 4-Way match between Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison, and Elias to name his replacement in the Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship. We head to a video package for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match and then join Kayla Braxton backstage with Cesaro. Cesaro says that his performance in the Elimination Chamber will like espresso – a perfect shot.

MVP joins the panel from backstage and says that it doesn’t matter who the third competitor in the United States Championship will be, because Bobby Lashley is the Almighty. The panelists announce that Asuka will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship tonight, but they don’t know who her challenger will be. Sonya Deville then joins the panel to break down the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match. The Street Profits interrupt the discussion to ask Deville when they’ll be getting their rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but Deville makes it clear that this is not the time for that conversation.



Fatal 4-Way Match to join the United States Championship Match

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali w/ RETRIBUTION vs. John Morrison vs. Elias



Morrison and Elias double team Ricochet as soon as the bell rings. Morrison goes for a schoolboy pin, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Elias goes after Ali in the corner and then big boots Morrison to the outside. Elias stomps a mudhole in Ricochet in the corner and the connects with a mule kick. Elias sets up Ricochet for an inverted DDT, but Morrison sets up Elias for an inverted DDT, but Ali rolls into a bulldog on Morrison to make it a bulldog / inverted DDT / inverted DDT combo. Elias levels Ali with a knee to the face and makes the cover, but SLAPJACK breaks up the pin. Morrison levels Elias with a springboard kick and hits Ricochet with Moonlight Drive for a two count. Morrison goes for Starship Pain, but Ricochet rolls out of the way. Ricochet fights back with a drop kick to Morrison and follows up with a bridging half-and-half suplex for a two count. Ricochet heads up top and hits a 450 splash onto Ali, but RETRIBUTION pulls Ali out of the ring. Ricochet dives onto T-BAR and MACE, but they catch him in mid-air and throw him into the ring post. Ali climbs back up onto the apron, but Morrison pulls him between the ropes and rolls him up for the three count.

Match Result: John Morrison defeats Mustafa Ali with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 6:58

Slimmer’s Rating: **

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video for the Raw Elimination Chamber Match.



Elimination Chamber Match for a Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso





Daniel Bryan and Cesaro start the match. Cesaro hits the ropes and charges at Bryan, so Bryan goes for a leapfrog, but Cesaro catches Bryan and counters into a backbreaker. Bryan gets back to his feet and goes to work with leg kicks. Cesaro again charges at Bryan, so Bryan back body drop shim over the top rope and into the chamber chains. Cesaro rolls back into the ring, so Bryan heads up top and connects with a missile drop kick. Bryan takes Cesaro up top and goes for a hurricanrana, but Cesaro tries to block and counter into a powerbomb, but Bryan counters the counter and hits the hurricanrana from the top. Cesaro levels Bryan with a clothesline and works over the left leg. Bryan locks in an arm bar, but Cesaro gets his feet under him and lifts Bryan, but Bryan shifts his weight and rolls Cesaro back into the arm bar. Cesaro breaks free and takes control with a delayed vertical suplex. King Corbin enters at #3. Corbin drives Cesaro into the wall of a pod and beats him against the chains. Corbin whips Bryan into the chains and then grinds Bryan’s face into the chains. Corbin tosses Cesaro and Bryan back into the ring. Cesaro hits Corbin and Bryan with running corner uppercuts, but Corbin catches Cesaro with Deep Six. Corbin takes Bryan back to the outside and slams his knee into Zayn’s pod. Corbin drives Bryan’s knee into Uso’s pod and then wrenches it around the ring post. Corbin drags Bryan back into the ring and hits a side slam for a two count. Sami Zayn enters at #4. Zayn holds his pod door closed from the inside so that Corbin can’t get to him. Bryan levels Corbin, and Cesaro gets into Zayn’s pod to drag him out by force. Bryan whips Zayn face-first into the chamber chains. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick, but Bryan moves out of the way, and Zayn’s leg slams into Owens’ pod. Zayn gets back to his feet and hits Cesaro with a tornado DDT on the outside. Zayn charges at Cesaro, but Cesaro tosses him up to the top of a pod. Cesaro climbs up to the top of the pod with Zayn and brawls with Zayn up top. Zayn flees across the chains, but Cesaro follows him. Cesaro grabs the top of the chamber, kicks Zayn down to the steel, and then does pullups from the top of the chamber. Cesaro heads back down to the ring, levels Corbin with a diving uppercut from the top turnbuckle, hits Corbin with the Swing, and locks in the Sharpshooter to make Corbin submit. King Corbin has been eliminated. Kevin Owens enters at #5. Owens exist his pod, and Zayn tries to convince him they should work together, just like old times. Owens wants no part of it and repeatedly slams Zayn’s face into the pod walls. Owens and Zayn head up top, but Zayn knocks Owens back down to the mat. Zayn goes for a frog splash, but Owens evades and counters with a super kick. Owens delivers corner cannonballs to Cesaro, Bryan, and Zayn in rapid succession. Cesaro catches Zayn with a pop-up European uppercut, but then Bryan levels Cesaro with a running knee, but the Owens hits Bryan with the pop-up powerbomb. Zayn begs Owens for mercy, but instead Owens hits a him with a neck breaker for a two count. Jey Uso enters at #6. Owens slams Uso into the chamber chains and then grind his face into the chains. Owens tosses Uso into an empty pod and knocks the back wall out of the pod. Cesaro drives Zayn into the chains as Owens climbs to the top of a pod. OWENS HITS A MOONSAULT FROM THE TOP OF THE POD ONTO USO, ZAYN, BRYAN, AND CESARO!!! Zayn and Owens head back into the ring, and Owens catches Zayn with a stunner for the three count. Sami Zayn has been eliminated. As Zayn exits the chamber, Uso slams the door on Owens’ arm. Owens is trapped with his arm in the door, so Uso hits a volley of super kicks before rolling Owens back into the ring and hitting a diving splash for the three count. Kevin Owens has been eliminated. Cesaro heads up top and dives at Bryan, but Bryan catches him with a mid-air kick to the midsection. Cesaro tries to fight back with a pop-up European uppercut, but Bryan counters into a backslide pin for a two count. Bryan grabs the arms and stomps on Cesaro’s face, but his knee has definitely taken a lot of damage during the course of the match. Bryan hits a kick to the side of the head and heads to the top, but Cesaro springs up and lands a leaping uppercut to Bryan on the top. Cesaro heads up top and hits a super gut buster from the second rope. Cesaro swings Bryan by his injured leg, but Uso breaks it up with a super kick. Uso heads up top and hits a diving splash onto Cesaro for the three count. Cesaro has been eliminated. Uso heads to the top of a pod and goes for a diving splash from the top of the cage, but Bryan gets his knees up. Bryan connects with a running knee shot and gets the three count to win the match. Jey Uso has been eliminated.

Match Result: Daniel Bryan wins the Elimination Chamber Match, last eliminating Jey Uso.

Match Length: 34:70

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Daniel Bryan



Reigns goes for a spear, but Bryan counters into the Yes Lock. Reigns powers out of the Yes Lock and transitions to vicious mounted punches. Reigns damn near beats Bryan unconscious and follows up with a powerbomb. Reigns locks in the guillotine, and the referee calls for the bell.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Daniel Bryan with the guillotine.

Match Length: 1:32

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A

After the match, Edge appears and spears Reigns before pointing to the WrestleMania sign. Fireworks go of as Edge points to the WrestleMania sign, and it looks like Edge has made his choice.



Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (Champion) w/ MVP vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison





Lashley uses his boot to choke Riddle in the corner as soon as the bell rings and then launches Morrison across the ring. Lashley stomps a mudhole in Morrison in the corner and then clotheslines Riddle to the outside. Lashley knocks Morrison off the apron and into the barricade. Lashley heads to the outside and again slams Morrison into the barricade. Lashley tosses Morrison into the ring post and follows up with a release belly-to-belly suplex to Riddle. Lashley rolls Riddle back into the ring and hits a neck breaker. Morrison heads back into the ring and briefly teams up with Riddle to double team Lashley, but Lashley tosses them both back to the outside. Lashley hold the high ground as Riddle and Morrison strategize on the outside. Riddle and Morrison head back into the ring from opposite directions and trap Lashley in the corner. Lashley fight out of the corner, hits Morrison with a spinebuster, and hits Riddle with the Big Ending. Lashley charges at Riddle, but Riddle uses Lashley’s moment to dump him to the outside. Riddle hits an Asai Floating Bro onto Lashley, but then Morrison slams Riddle into the ring post. Morrison and Riddle head back into the ring, and Riddle levels Morrison with a Pelé kick. Riddle hits a belly-to-belly suplex and follows up with a Broton and a penalty kick. Lashley finally heads back into the ring but eats a Final Flash knee from Riddle. Riddle heads up top and hits the Floating Bro onto Lashley, but Morrison breaks up the pin. Morrison heads up top and hits Starship Pain onto Lashley, but Lashley kicks out. Morrison gets in MVP’s face on the outside and grabs MVP’s crutch. Morrison heads back into the ring with the crutch, but Lashley catches him in the Hurt Lock. Riddle grabs the crutch and smashes it over Lashley’s back, but there’s no disqualification in a Triple Threat Match, so it’s completely legal. Riddle hits Morrison with Bro Derek and gets the three count.

Match Result: Matt Riddle defeats John Morrison with Bro Derek,

Match Length: 8:54

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (Champions) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair





Jax and Belair start the match. Belair takes control and makes the quick tag to Banks. Banks continues the assault as Belair makes the blind tag. Jax guerilla presses Banks and tosses her at Belair, but Belair catches Banks and swings her into Jax. Belair presses the advantage and makes the tag back to Banks. Baszler gets the tag and works over Banks’ arm. Baszler drags Banks to the corner and makes the tag to Jax. Jax slams Banks and gets a two count. Jax locks in a modified Cobra Clutch, but Banks breaks free. Baszler gets the tag, but Banks rolls her up for a two count. Banks goes for a backslide pin but again only gets a two count. Baszler shoves Banks to the corner, and Belair makes the blind tag. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Banks tags herself into the match to save the match. Banks heads up top and hits a frog splash but only gets a two count. Belair gest the tag and hits the K.O.D., but Jax breaks up the pin. Jax gets the tag and levels Belair, but Banks makes the save. Jax goes for a Samoan Drop, but Banks makes the blind tag and hits the Meteora for a two count. Reginald comes down to the ring as Banks locks in the Bank Statement on Jax. Jax grabs the bottom rope to force the break as Reginald hands a bottle Banks. Banks asks what he’s doing as the referee takes the bottle from Banks. Jax uses the distraction to hit a Samoan Drop and get the three count.

Match Result: Nia Jax defeats Sasha Banks with a Samoan Drop.

Match Length: 9:24

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus





Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton start the match. Orton takes control early and tosses Hardy to the outside. Orton works over Hardy and delivers a thumb to the eye before dumping Hardy back into the ring. Orton wrenches on Hardy’s neck, but Hardy fights back to his feet. Hardy charges at Orton in the corner, but Orton side steps him, and Hardy slams into the top turnbuckle. Hardy hits the ropes, levels Orton with a clothesline, and follows up with an inverted atomic drop. Hardy hits a diving splash from the second rope but only gets a two count. Drew McIntyre enters at #3. McIntyre launches Hardy across the ring and then slams him into Orton in the corner. McIntyre tosses Orton to the outside and slams Orton’s back into the chamber chains. McIntyre takes Hardy out of the ring and lawn darts him into the wall of Kingston’s pod. McIntyre starts to climb back into the ring, but Orton catches him with his patented rope-assisted DDT. Orton uses his boot to choke Hardy against the steel and then goes back to work on McIntyre in the ring. Kofi Kingston enters at #4. Kingston takes the fight right to Orton and rolls him up for the quick elimination. Randy Orton has been eliminated. Orton is apoplectic, and he hits both Kingston and Hardy with RKOs. Omos rips the back wall off of Styles’ pod and sets him free outside of the chamber. Styles enters the chambers through the main door as Orton is exiting, which evidently means Styles is now active in the match. Styles covers Kingston but only gets a two count. Styles covers Hardy but only gets a two count. Hardy gets back to his feet and heads up top, but McIntyre shoves off the top and into the side of a pod. Styles hits Kingston with a brainbuster but again only gets a two count. Kingston gets back to his feet and locks in a guillotine on McIntyre, but McIntyre counters into a suplex. McIntyre suplexes Kingston into the chamber chains and follows up with a huge back body drop to Styles. McIntyre drags Hardy to the middle of the ring, stares straight at Sheamus, and hits a neck breaker. Sheamus enters at #6. Sheamus slowly climbs into the ring and then throws hands with McIntyre in the middle of the ring. Hardy and Sheamus try to get involved, but McIntyre and Sheamus toss them to the outside before resuming their brawl. Styles slams Kingston’s face into the chains as Sheamus uses his boot to grind McIntyre’s face into the chains. Kingston heads up top, but Sheamus climbs up to the top with him. Kingston heads to the top of the pod and Sheamus tries to follow him, but McIntyre sweeps Sheamus’ legs, and Sheamus crotches himself on the top turnbuckle. McIntyre levels Styles with a thunderous chop and then sets up Sheamus for a superplex, but Hardy and Styles slide under McIntyre to hit a double powerbomb / super plex Tower of Doom. Kingston gets to his feet on the top of the pod and dives onto all four other competitors. Sheamus gets back to his feet and connects with a Brogue Kick to Kingston for the three count. Kofi Kingston has been eliminated. Hardy hits McIntyre with a Twist of Fate but only gets a two count. Hardy hits Styles with the Twist of Fate and then heads to the top of a pod. Hardy thinks about going for the Swanton Bomb onto Styles, but instead he turns and hits Whisper in the Wind from the top of the pod onto McIntyre and Sheamus. Hardy heads back to the top turnbuckle and connects with the Swanton Bomb to Styles, but McIntyre catches him with a Claymore for the three count. Jeff Hardy has been eliminated. Styles hits McIntyre with a springboard 450 splash but only gets a two count. Sheamus whips Styles into the chamber chains and then heads up top. Sheamus connects with a diving clothesline and sets up for the Brogue Kick, but McIntyre hits Sheamus with the Future Shock DDT to halt his momentum. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but Sheamus counters with the Brogue Kick. Styles connects with a Phenomenal Forearm and gets the three count. Sheamus has been eliminated. Styles goes for another Phenomenal Forearm, but McIntyre hits a mid-air Claymore and gets the three count. AJ Styles has been eliminated.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre wins the Elimination Chamber Match, last eliminating AJ Styles.

Match Length: 31:26

Slimmer’s Rating: ****

After the match, Lashley shows up and attacks McIntyre. Lashley hits a spear in the ring and then beats McIntyre all around ringside. Lashley beats McIntyre back into the ring, locks in the Hurt Lock, and slams McIntyre to the mat. AWESOME! HERE COMES THE MIZ! Miz rushes down to the ring, cashes in MitB, hits a low DDT and the Skull Crushing Finale, and gets the win. The Miz is the new WWE Champion.