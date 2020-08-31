Slimmer’s WWE Payback 2020 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Payback 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Orlando, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Jerry “The King” Lawler, JBL, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for The Fiend vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns. They discuss Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton and follow up with a video package for Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax. Next up is video package for Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley and a discussion of Big E vs. Sheamus. We move on a video package for Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy followed by a discussion of Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin.



Kickoff Show Match

The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics



Riott and Kay start the match, but Riott quickly takes control and makes the tag to Morgan. Kay gets the best of Morgan and makes the tag to Royce. Morgan hits the ropes, but Riott makes the blind tag. Riott chases Kay out of the ring but runs right into Shades of Kay. Kay gets the tag and continues the assault on Riott before making the tag back to Royce. Riott rolls up Royce, but Royce kicks out at two. Royce connects with a clubbing shot to the back before making the tag back to Kay. Kay locks in a seated abdominal stretch and then kicks Riott in the ribs. Royce gets the tag and lands a kick to the ribs. Riott tries to crawl to her corner to make the tag, but Royce halts her progress. Royce locks in a chin lock with her knee in Riott’s back, but Riott rights out with a stiff punch. Riott tries to make the tag, but Kay distracts Morgan while Royce knocks her off the apron. Royce tells Morgan it was Riott that knocked her off the apron in an effort to drive a wedge between Morgan and Riott. Morgan considers walking away, but eventually she hops up onto the apron and gets the tag from Riott. Morgan slams Royce’s head into the top turnbuckle and then hits a double stomp to the back. Morgan covers Royce but only gets a two count. Morgan tags Riott, but Royce breaks free and tags Kay. Kay and Royce hits the Déjà vu, but Morgan dives back into the ring to make the save. Morgan drags Riott to the corner and tags herself into the match. Morgan levels Kay and makes the quick tag back to Riott. Riott hits Kay with the Riott Kick and gets the three count.

Match Result: Ruby Riott defeats Billie Kay with the Riott Kick

Match Length: 9:37

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton.



United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (Champion) vs. Bobby Lashley w/ MVP & Shelton Benjamin



Lashley takes control early with a knee to the gut and then works over Crews in the corner. Lashley whips Crews to the opposite corner and charges toward him, but Crews floats over and lands behind Lashley. Crews goes for a drop kick, but Lashley swats him away. Crews dumps Lashley to the outside and connects with a moonsault off the apron. The action returns to the ring, and Lashley once again works over Crews in the corner. Lashley dumps Crews gut-first onto the top rope, and Crews tumbles to the floor. Lashley lifts Crews onto his shoulders and slams his ribs into the ring post. Lashley rolls Crews back into the ring and locks in a rear chin lock. Lashley transitions to a rear waist lock and then hits a fallaway slam. Lashley drives his shoulder into Crews’ ribs in the corner and then goes for a suplex, but Crews floats over and lands on his feet. Lashley hits the Dominator, but Crews kicks out at two. Lashley charges at Crews, but Crews avoids contact. Crews heads up to the second rope and connects with a diving crossbody. Crews levels Lashley with a double axe handle and then works him over in the corner. Crews hits the standing moonsault but only gets a two count. Lashley goes for the Full Lashley, but Crews counters into a German suplex. Crews hits a second German suplex and heads up top. Crews hits a frog splash from the top, but Lashley kicks out at two. Crews charges at Lashley, but Lashley catches him with a huge choke slam. Lashley locks in the Full Lashley with the body scissors, and Crews has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Apollo Crews with the Full Lashley.

Match Length: 9:29

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Big E vs. Sheamus



Big E and Sheamus lock up to start. Sheamus hits the ropes, but Big E leapfrogs him and levels him with a shoulder block. Sheamus rolls to the apron and Big E goes for a running slash, but Sheamus rolls out of the way, and Big E slams onto the apron. The action returns to the ring, and Sheamus starts to focus on Big E’s knee. Sheamus positions Big E’s leg on the bottom rope and stomps on the knee. Sheamus wrenches on the knee and then makes the cover for a one count. Sheamus once again wrenches on the knee, but Big E uses his free leg to kick Sheamus in the back and create distance. Sheamus locks in a single-leg crab, but Big E rolls to his back and kicks Sheamus in the face to break the hold. Sheamus hits the ropes and connects with a basement big boot to the face for a two count. Big E fights back with a belly-to-belly suplex and follows up with a uranage for a two count of his own. Sheamus heads to the apron and Big E goes for a spear between the ropes, but Sheamus catches Big E with a knee to the face. Sheamus connects with a slingshot shoulder tackle followed by an Alabama Slamma for a two count. Big E and Sheamus get to their knees and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Sheamus locks in a modified Sharpshooter, but Big E makes it to the ropes. Sheamus charges at Big E, bug Big E back body drops him to the outside. Sheamus climbs up onto the apron, but Big E hits a spear between the ropes to the floor. Big E rolls Sheamus back into the ring and goes for the Big Ending, but Sheamus counters into a heel hook. Big E gets back to his feet, but Sheamus immediately levels him with a running knee to the jaw for a two count. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick, but Big E counters into a powerbomb. Big E hits the Big Ending and gets the three count

Match Result: Big E defeats Sheamus with the Big Ending.

Match Length: 12:24

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin



Corbin levels Riddle with a clothesline before the bell rings, but Riddle gets back to his feet and says he’s good to go. Corbin works over Riddle in the corner and dumps him to the outside. Corbin beats Riddle on the announce table and then rolls hi back into the ring. Corbin makes the cover but only gets a one count. Corbin locks in a head and arm submission, but Riddle fights back to his feet to break the hold. Riddle lights up Corbin with a volley of forearm shots to the jaw and goes for a kimura. Riddle transitions to a sleeper, but Corbin drops onto his back to break the hold. Riddle immediately reapplies the sleeper with the body scissors, but Corbin fights back to his feet and flips Riddle over his shoulder. Corbin levels Riddle with a clothesline and gets a two count. Corbin uses his knee to choke Riddle over the middle rope and then punches him down to the mat. Corbin locks in a chicken wing, but Riddle slides behind to break free. Corbin hits a side slam but once again only gets a two count. Riddle lands a kick to the chest, but Corbin regains control with a running back elbow shot for another two count. Riddle goes for a kick to the ribs, but Corbin catches the leg and goes for a single-leg crab, but Riddle keeps rolling to break free. Riddle connects with a kick to the jaw and a running forearm shot in the corner. Riddle hits the BROton and goes to work with kicks to the chest. They slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Riddle hits a kick to the mid-section that really seems to have done some damage. Corbin takes some time to regain his composure and hits Deep Six for a two count. Corbin goes to work with the ground and pound offense, but Riddle locks in a triangle from guard. Riddle hits the BRO To Sleep and follows up with the Floating Bro for the three count. After the match, Corbin assaults Riddle in the backstage area.

Match Result: Matt Riddle defeats King Corbin with the Floating Bro.

Match Length: 10:54

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks (Champions) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax



Banks and Jax start the match, but Baszler tags herself into the match as soon as the bell rings. Baszler traps Banks in the corner and hits several kicks to the head. Baszler goes for her patented arm breaker stomp, but Banks rolls out of the way and makes the tag to Bayley. Baszler locks in a hammer lock and looks to make the tag to Jax, but Banks pulls Jax off the apron to prevent the tag. Banks gets the tag and locks in a seated abdominal stretch. Banks hits Two Amigos and makes the tag to Bayley. Bayley connects with a sliding clothesline and heads out of the ring to go after Jax, but Jax whips Bayley into the barricade. Jax rolls Bayley back into the ring as Banks goes for a hurricanrana from the apron, but Jax catches Banks and repeatedly swings her into the barricade. Jax gets the tags and take control of Bayley, but Banks hits a chop block while the referee is distracted. Banks and Bayley trade quick tags, and Bayley slams Jax’ knee into the apron. Bayley hits the ropes and goes for a crossbody, but Jax catches her in mid-air. Jax goes for a Samoan Drop, but Banks makes the save. Bayley goes for a heel hook, but Jax fights back to her feet. Jax drags Bayley across the ring and makes the tag to Baszler. Baszler hits a sliding knee to Bayley and connects with one to Banks as well. Bayley make the tag to Banks, but Baszler catches Banks with a gut-wrench slam. Jax gets the tag and splashes both Banks and Bayley in the corner. Jax goes for a powerbomb, but Banks counters into a sit-out facebuster. Bayley hits a diving elbow drop from the top, and Banks follows up with a frog splash for a two count. Jax gets back to her feet, but Banks connects with a kick over the top rope. Bayley gets the tag, but Jax breaks free and makes the tag to Baszler. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch, but Banks makes the save. Baszler locks up Banks’ legs in the Muta Lock and then catches Bayley in the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler uses Banks arm to choke Bayley, and Bayley has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Shayna Baszler defeats Bayley with a Kirifuda Clutch / Muta Lock combination.

Match Length: 10:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton



Orton locks in a standing side head lock to start the match and then goes for a shoulder tackle, but Lee doesn’t budge. Orton hits the ropes and charges at Lee, but Lee leapfrogs him and the squashes him with a crossbody. Orton heads to the outside to regroup and then carefully heads back into the ring. Orton tells Lee that he demands respect and hits three thunderous chops, but Lee retaliates with Grizzly Magnum. The action spills out of the ring, and Orton hits a back suplex onto the announce table. Both men beat the count back into the ring, and Orton goes to work with the Garvin stomps. Orton lands a knee drop for a two count and then goes to the chin lock. Lee fights up to his feet to break the hold, but Orton connects with a forearm shot to the back. Lee hits the ropes and pounces Orton out of the ring. Lee heads to the outside and back suplexes Orton onto the announce table. Lee rolls Orton back into the ring, but Orton catches Lee with his patented rope-assisted DDT. Orton sets up for the RKO, but Lee counters into the Spirit Bomb for the three count.

Match Result: Keith Lee defeats Randy Orton with the Spirit Bomb.

Match Length: 6:40

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾ (plus maybe one more * for the joy of seeing Keith Lee get a squeaky clean win over Randy Orton)



Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy



Dominik and Rollins start the match, and Dominik immediately tosses Rollins to the outside. Dominik works over Rollins on the outside, but Murphy makes the save. Dominik heads back into the ring and waits for Rollins to join him. Rollins back body drops Dominik over the top rope, but Dominik lands on his feet on the apron. Rollins tags Murphy, and Dominik catches Murphy with an arm drag. Rey gets the tag and teams up with Dominik for a side Russian leg sweep / basement drop kick combination. Rey calls for Rollins to make the tag, and Rollins obliges. Rollins works over Rey in the corner and follows up with a gut buster. Rollins goes for another gut buster, but Rey floats over. Murphy gets the tag and works over Rey on the outside. Murphy rolls Rey back into the ring and makes the tag back to Rollins. Rollins drives a shoulder into Rey’s gut and makes the quick tag back to Murphy. Murphy continues the assault and makes the quick tag back to Rollins. Rey breaks free and makes the tag to Dominik, but Rollins catches Dominik with a Falcon Arrow. Rollins repeatedly stomps on Dominik and tags Murphy. Murphy connects with a forearm shot to the jaw and follows up with a suplex for a two count. Murphy locks in an abdominal stretch and then drags Dominik to the corner to tag Rollins. Rollins repeatedly stomps on Dominik’s hand and then slides Dominik out of the ring. Rollins distracts the referee as Murphy goes after Dominik, but Dominik sends Murphy into the barricade. Rollins goes for a splash off the apron, but Dominik side steps him, and Rollins crashes into the barricade. Dominik makes the hot tag to Rey, and Rey hits a basement drop kick to the knee. Rey goes for the 619, but Rollins ducks. Murphy charges into the ring, but Dominik hits him with a DDT. Rollins catches Dominik with the Sling Blade, but Rey immediately catches Rollins with a seated senton. Rey and Rollins brawl in the ring as Dominik and Murphy brawl at ringside. Rey heads up top and dives at Rollins, but Rollins catches him with a mid-air Code Breaker. Rollins follows up with a low super kick for a two count. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Rey evades. Rollins rolls up Rey, but Dominik makes the save. Murphy pulls Dominik back out of the ring, and Rollins and Murphy whip Dominik into the barricade. Rollins tags Murphy and goes for a powerbomb into a head kick, but Murphy counters into a hurricanrana, and Murphy inadvertently kicks Rollins in the head. Rey tags Dominik, and Dominik hits a frog splash for the three count.

Match Result: Dominik Mysterio defeats Murphy with a frog splash.

Match Length: 15:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship

The Fiend (Champion) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns



Strowman attacks the Fiend before the bell rings. The match officially begins even though Roman Reigns is nowhere to be seen. The action spills out of the ring, and the Fiend delivers a uranage through the announce table as Alexa Bliss watches from backstage. The Fiend grabs a giant mallet and drags it toward Strowman, but Strowman launches a chair at the Fiend. The Fiend gets back to his feet and drives the giant mallet into Strowman’s chest. The Fiend slams Strowman’s face into the ring steps and wrenches his neck. The Fiend disassembles the ring steps drives them into Strowman as Alexa Bliss continues to watch from backstage. The Fiend drives Strowman into the barricade and beats him up the ramp. The Fiend tries to whip Strowman into the stage screen, but Strowman puts on the brakes and instead whips the Fiend into the stage screen. The Fiend goes for Sister Abigail on the stage, but Strowman blocks and drives both himself and the Fiend off the stage. Strowman drags the Fiend back to ringside and rolls him into the ring. Strowman heads up top, but the Fiend catches him with an uppercut. The Fiend joins Strowman up top, and THE FIEND SUPERPLEXES STROWMAN AND COLLAPSES THE RING!!! Roman Reigns picks his moment and finally makes his way to the ring with a steel chair. Reigns goes to cover Strowman, but he has to wait for a new referee to get to the ring. Reigns covers the Fiend but only gets a two count. Reigns covers Strowman but again only gets a two count. Reigns hits Strowman with multiple chair shots and makes the cover, but Strowman again kicks out at two. The Fiend locks in the Mandible Claw on Reigns, but Reigns low blows the Fiend to break the hold. The Fiend falls out of the ring, and Reigns spears Strowman for the three count. Paul Heyman raises Reigns’ hand on the stage as Reigns holds the Universal Championship.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Braun Strowman with the spear.

Match Length: 12:27

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼