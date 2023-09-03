Slimmer’s WWE Payback 2023 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Payback 2023 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jackie Redmond, Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. The start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day. Next up is a video package for LA Knight vs. The Miz followed by a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus. We head to a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, and then the Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.



Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus



Stratus charges for the cage door as soon as the bell rings, but Lynch cuts her off. Lynch goes for an early Manhandle Slam, but Stratus blocks. Lynch hits three Bexploders, but Stratus fights back and slams Lynch to the mat. Stratus whips Lynch into the cage and then wrenches her back around the top rope. Stratus grinds Lynch’s face into the cage and then levels her with a clothesline. Stratus covers Lynch but only gets a two count. Stratus fishhooks Lynch’s mouth and wrenches her back around the middle rope. Stratus slams Lynch’s face into the mat and follows up with a kick to the ribs. Stratus chocks Lynch across the bottom rope, but Lynch fights back and whips Stratus into the cage. Lynch lifts Stratus onto her shoulder and repeatedly drives her face-first into the cage. Status regains control and whips Lynch face-first into the cage. Lynch and Stratus take turns slamming each other’s face into the cage, but Lynch gets the best of the exchange. Lynch slams the back of Stratus’ head into the cage and follows up with a top rope leg drop to the back of the neck for a two count. Lynch and Stratus head to the top turnbuckle, but Stratus kicks Lynch down to the mat and climbs to the top of the cage. Lynch gets under Startus, pulls her off the cage, and hits a powerbomb. Lynch goes for a Manhandle Slam, but Stratus blocks. Stratus connects with a Widow’s Peak but only gets a two count. Status goes for Statusfaction, but Lynch counters into a Twist of Fate for a two count of her own. Lynch dives off the top turnbuckle, but Stratus rolls out of the way. Stratus hits Lynch with Stratusfaction for a yet another two count. Stratus climbs the cage, but Lynch grabs her boot and drags her back down to the top rope. Lynch sets up for a Manhandle Slam from the top rope, but Stratus counters into a bulldog from the top rope for a looong two count. Stratus once again climbs the cage, but Lynch follows her to the top of the cage. Lynch and Stratus brawl at the top of the cage, but Stratus shoves Lynch back down to the mat. Stratus begins to climb down the cage, but Lynch scrambles back up the cage and pulls Stratus back to the top of the cage. Stratus gets hung up in the tree of woe on the top of the cage, and then LYNCH HITS A SUPERPLEX WHILE PULLING STRATUS OFF THE TOP OF THE CAGE!!! Lynch climbs the cage, but Stratus begins to crawl toward the door. Lynch climbs back into the cage to stop Stratus from reaching the door as the referee opens the door. Zoey Stark appears and tries to pull Status out the door, but Lynch pulls Stratus away from the door. Stark slams the door in Lynch’s face and then heads into the cage with Lynch and Stratus. Stark levels Lynch with a clothesline as Stratus climbs the cage. Lynch hits Stark with a Manhandle Slam and then pulls Stratus back down to the top rope. Lynch hits a Manhandle Slam from the top rope and finally gets the three count. After the match, Stratus gets in Stark’s face and slaps her. Stark has had enough and levels Stratus with the Z-360

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Trish Stratus with a Manhandle Slam from the top rope.

Match Length: ****¼

Slimmer’s Rating: 19:54

John Cena makes his way to the ring as the host of Payback. He welcomes Pittsburgh to Payback. He’s done a lot of things in the last 20 years, but he’s never been the host. His job as the host is to make tonight special, and he knows there’s no better way to make tonight special than to be the special guest referee for LA Knight vs. The Miz. The Miz heads to the ring and says that he would expect this from LA Knight, but not from John Cena. Cena may be called the Greatest of All Time, but as a host, Miz thinks that Cena sucks. Cena asks if Miz has any advice, and Miz says that Cena shouldn’t insert himself as a special guest in Miz’ match. Cena asks if Miz has any other advice, so Miz says that when they called Cena and asked him to be a merman in Barbie, Cena should have said no. Miz tells Cena that to be a great host, Cena needs to be more involved. Miz says that Cena needs to dress the role and take charge. Miz says that Cena doesn’t even have a referee’s shirt, but Cena grabs one from ringside and says that he will be the special guest referee.



LA Knight vs. The Miz



The bell rings with John Cena as the special guest referee. Miz immediately rolls to the outside to protest the situation. Knight retrieves Miz and slugs it out with him in the middle of the ring. Knight levels Miz with a back elbow shot and takes him up top, but Miz drops Knight back down to the mat. Miz traps Knight against the top rope and chops his chest. Miz hits the ropes, but Knight catches Miz with a power slam. Miz again rolls to the outside but eats a pair of boots from Knight. Knight slams Miz’ face into the ring steps and then repeatedly bounces his face off the announce table. Knight rolls in and out of the ring to break the count, but Miz catches Knight off guard and slams his head into the announce table. The Miz rolls in and out of the ring to break the count and then charges at Knight, but Knight back body drops Miz over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. Knight leaps to the top of the barricade and connects with a diving clothesline to Miz. Knight drags Miz back into the ring, but Miz traps Knight in the corner and stomps a mudhole in him. Knight turns the tables and stomps a mudhole in Miz. Cena pulls Knight out of the corner to force the clean break, so Knight gets in Cena’s face. Miz attacks Knight from behind while he’s distracted by Cena and follows up with a Code Breaker out of the corner. Miz locks in a sleeper hold, but Knight breaks free. Miz slides between Knight’s legs and pulls him off the apron. Miz rolls Knight back into the ring and goes to work with the It Kicks. Knight catches Miz with a neck breaker and follows up with a bulldog from the second rope. Knight once again works over Miz in the corner and connects with a running knee shot. Miz gets back to his feet and goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Knight blocks. Miz hits two DDTs but only gets a two count. Miz again goes for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Knights rolls through and covers Miz for a two count. Knight side steps Miz’ running corner clothesline and counters into a spinning DDT for another two count. Miz rolls up Knights with his hand on the ropes, so Cena kicks Miz’ hand off the ropes. Miz gets in Cena’s face but turns his attention back to Knight and hits the Skull Crushing Finale for a looong two count. Miz goes for the Fuck Knuckle Shuffle, but Knight rolls out of the way and hits the YEAH elbow. Knight follows up with Blunt Force Trauma for the three count. After the match, Cena shakes Knight’s hand and raises his hand in victory.

Match Result: LA Knight defeats the Miz with Blunt Force Trauma.

Match Length: 15:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



United States Championship Match

Rey Mysterio (Champion) vs. Austin Theory



Theory starts by whipping Mysterio to the corner, but Mysterio traps Theory and goes to work with mounted punches in the corner. Theory creates distance and levels Mysterio with a clothesline. Theory hits a slingshot double stomp and makes the cover for a two count. Theory catches Mysterio with a back elbow shot and gets another two count. Theory locks in a rear chin lock and follows up with some ground and pound offense. Theory takes Mysterio up top and beats on the side of his head. Mysterio knocks Theory back to the mat and hits a gorgeous moonsault. Mysterio catches Theory with heads scissors takedown that sends Theory to the outside. Mysterio follows up with a sliding DDT on the outside before rolling Theory back into the ring. Mysterio hits a springboard head scissors takedown but misses the 619. Mysterio dives off the second rope toward Theory, but Theory catches Mysterio on his shoulders and counters into a spinning sit-out powerbomb. Theory goes for a A-Town Down, but Mysterio floats over. Mysterio successfully hits the 619 and goes for a slingshot splash, but Theory gets his knees up. Theory goes again goes for A-Town Down, but Mysterio counters into a victory roll for the three count.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeats Austin Theory with a victory roll.

Match Length: 9:44

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Champions) vs. The Judgment Day



The action spills to the outside as soon s the bell rings. Owens and Priest beat each other up the ramp as Zayn and Balor do the same at ringside. Balor connects with a kendo stick shot to Zayn, but Owens bounces Balor’s face off the announce table. Priest levels Owens from behind, but Zayn dives onto Owens, Balor, and Priest. Owens and Zayn roll Balor back into the ring, put a trash can on him, and go to work with stereo kendo stick shots. Owens and Zayn retrieve a table from under the ring, but Priest levels them both. Priest rolls Owens back into the ring and holds him with Balor slams a trash can into Owens’ face. Zayn tries to make the save, but Balor dumps him to the outside and pounds on Zayn on the announce table. Owens fights back against Priest in the ring and lands a chair shot to the back. Balor makes the save with a chair shot to Owens’ back, but Zayn evens the odds with a chair shot to Balor’s back. The action spills into the crowd, and Zayn slams Balor’s face into an equipment case. Dominik Mysterio arrives on the scene and levels both Owens and Zayn. Balor and Priest celebrate with Mysterio, but Owens and Zayn emerge from behind the barricade wearing Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys. Owens is also clearly wearing the crimson mask, but it’s unclear exactly when that happened. Owens and Zayn beat Mysterio to the back and then beat Balor and Priest back to the ring. Zayn hits Balor with a Blue Thunder Bomb on a pile of chairs but only gets a two count. Priest heads into the ring and hits Zayn with a Broken Arrow onto four set up chairs. Balor and Priest beat Owens into the crowd, but Zayn makes the save. Zayn slams Balor into the Kickoff Show desk and then hits a somersault senton off the desk onto Balor and Priest. Dominik Mysterio once again appears to gives the numbers advantage to the Judgment Day. Owens puts Mysterio on a table and climbs up into a balcony. Owens dives out of the balcony with Swanton Bomb through Mysterio and the table. It looks like Owens overshot the table a bit and may have injured his arm on the landing. That looked rough. Back in the ring, Balor and Priest take control of Zayn. Zayn dumps Balor through a table at ringside. Owens makes it back to the ring and hits Priest with a stunner, and Zayn follows up with a Helluva Kick in the corner. Zayn covers Priest, but JD McDonagh pulls Priest out of the ring. Owens puts McDonagh through the announce table, but Rhea Ripley charges down to the ring and spears Owens through the barricade. Back in the ring, Balor catches Zayn with a Sling Blade and heads up top. Balor goes for the Coup de Grâce, but Zayn rolls out of the way. Zayn hits an Exploder into the corner and follows up with the Helluva Kick. Zayn makes the cover, but Mysterio breaks up the pin with a MitB briefcase shot to Zayn. Balor gets an arm on top of Zayn and gets the three count.

Match Result: Finn Balor defeats Sami Zayn after a MitB briefcase shot from Dominik Mysterio.

Match Length: 20:42

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½

Grayson Waller welcomes Cody Rhodes to the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller knows that Rhodes has had a lot of ups and a lot of downs, but now he’s on the Grayson Waller Effect, and Waller thinks this is the start of big things for Rhodes. Rhodes know how shows like this go, but Waller says he’s a professional, and he’s not going to fight in front of these beautiful trees. Rhodes actually thanks Waller for letting him being on the Grayson Waller Effect, and he wants to give Waller a big scoop. Rhodes saw a wrong on SmackDown a few weeks ago, and he felt it needed to be righted. Rhodes cashed in any political he has, and he’d like to bring out the newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster… Main Event Jey Uso! Uso comes out to thunderous cheers, but Waller points out that Uso has never actually achieved anything on his own. Uso super kicks Waller and stands over him triumphantly.



Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Raquel Rodriguez



Ripley and Rodriguez lock up in the middle of the ring but quickly reach a stalemate. Ripley grabs a side head lock and drags Rodriguez down to one knee. Ripley goes for a shoulder block, but Rodriguez doesn’t budge. Rodriguez goes for a shoulder block of her own, but Ripley doesn’t budge. Rodriguez hits the ropes, and this time she successfully gets Ripley off her feet with a shoulder block.. Ripley rolls to the outside to regroup before heading back into the ring. Ripley and Rodriguez trade clotheslines, but Rodriguez gets the best of the exchange. Ripley hits the ropes and lands a low drop kick. Ripley chokes Rodriguez against the middle turnbuckle and kicks her back. Ripley locks in a seated abdominal stretch, but Rodriguez fights back to her feet and tosses Ripley across the ring. Ripley repeatedly stomps on Rodriguez’ shoulder and then lands another stiff drop kick. Ripley lands a forearm shot to the back of the neck, but Rodriguez fights back with a clothesline. Rodriguez hits a fallaway slam, but Ripley ties up Rodriguez in the tree of woe. Rodriguez hits a delayed vertical suplex and follows up with a corkscrew elbow drop. Ripley dumps Rodriguez face-first to the mat and hits a running knee for a two count. Ripley goes for Riptide, but Rodriguez blocks and levels Ripley with a clothesline. Rodriguez muscles Ripley to the corner, but Ripley regains a control with a chop block to Rodriguez’ previously injured knee. Ripley locks in the Prison Lock, but Rodriguez breaks free. Ripley and Rodriguez trade shots in the middle of the ring before Rodriguez dumps Ripley to the outside. Ripley pulls Rodriguez out of the ring, but Rodriguez slams Ripley back-first into the rip post. Rodriguez lawn darts Ripley into the ring post and rolls Ripley back into the ring, but here comes Dominik Mysterio. Mysterio tries to pull Ripley out of the ring, but Rodriguez pulls both Ripley and Mysterio into the ring. Rodriguez hits Mysterio with the Tejana Bomb, but that gives Ripley the chance to hit Rodriguez with the Riptide for the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Raquel Rodriguez with the Riptide.

Match Length: 17:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



Rollins and Nakamura circle each other to start, but Nakamura grabs an arm bar. Rollins rolls through the arm bar and grabs an hammer lock. Rollins transitions to a standing arm bar, but Nakamura cartwheels out of it. Nakamura calls for a test of strength, but Rollins gets the best of it and transitions to a head lock on the mat. Nakamura lacks a kick to the back, but Rollins fights back with a forearm shot to the face. Rollins dumps Nakamura to the outside and hits a suicide dive. Rollins rolls Nakamura back into the ring, but Nakamura takes control and delivers Good Vibrations in the corner. Nakamura goes for his patented corner knee strike, but Rollins slides out of the way. Rollins hits a springboard splash followed by a suicide dive. Rollins slams Nakamura’s head into the announce table and climbs up onto the barricade, but Nakamura flips Rollins off the barricade and onto the announce table. Nakamura rolls Rollins back into the ring and lands a stiff kick to the back. Nakamura hits a running knee strike to Rollins on the apron and follows up with a knee drop to the back of the neck. Nakamura lands an enzuigiri and locks in a single-leg Boston crab. Nakamura drives Rollins into the corner and heads up top, but Rollins joins Nakamura up top and hits a super hurricanrana. Rollins levels Nakamura with clothesline and follows up with a Sling Blade. Rollins heads up top and hits a frog splash for a two count. Rollins delivers a ripcord clothesline and goes for the Stomp, but Nakamura evades. Nakamura connects with a diving knee shot from the second rope for a two count. Nakamura hits a scoop slam and follows up with a snap suplex. Nakamura goes for another scoop slam, but Rollins floats over. Rollins gets tie up in the ropes, so Nakamura hits the sliding German suplex. Nakamura goes for Kinshasa, but Rollins counters with a super kick. Nakamura locks in a triangle, but Rollins rolls and lifts Nakamura into a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Rollins and Nakamura get to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Rollins rocks Nakamura with a forearm shot and an enzuigiri. Rollins heads up top, but Nakamura knocks him off balance and heads up top with Rollins. Nakamura lifts Rollins onto his shoulder and hits the Landslide for a two count. Nakamura kicks Rollins to the apron, but Rollins fights his way back into the ring and hits the Pedigree. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Nakamura blocks. Nakamura goes for a rollup, but Rollins rolls through and hits the Stomp for the three count.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura with the Stomp.

Match Length: 25:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼