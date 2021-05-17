Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Tampa, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They break down the entire card and then head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro. Next up is a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, and then Sonya Deville joins the panel to discuss the match. We head to a video package for Damian Priest vs. The Miz followed by a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. We cut to backstage where Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode confront Dominik Mysterio. They attack Dominik and flip a large piece of equipment on top of him, leaving his status for tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship match very unclear.



Kickoff Show Open Challenge Match

Sheamus (Champion) vs. Ricochet



Sheamus’ United States Championship is not on the line in this match. Ricochet connects with a running drop kick and a flying forearm shot to start, but Sheamus fights back with a clothesline that sends Ricochet to the mat. Sheamus lands a forearm shot to the lower back and then launches Ricochet across the ring. Ricochet fights back with shots to the gut and a chop to the chest, but Sheamus regains control with an Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus goes to work with Ten Beats of the Bodhrán and then locks in a modified Camel Clutch. Sheamus transitions to an arm bar, but Ricochet fights out with knees to the head. Ricochet hits a jaw breaker and a volley of back elbow shots, but Sheamus responds with a stiff forearm shot to the back. Sheamus goes for the Alabama Slamma, but Ricochet blocks. Ricochet drops Sheamus throat-first onto the top rope and follows up with a springboard clothesline. Ricochet connects with a running Shooting Star Press followed by a gorgeous Lionsault for a two count. Ricochet leapfrogs Sheamus in the corner and hits a backstabber. Ricochet connects with a springboard 450 splash, but Sheamus kicks out at two. Ricochet heads up top and goes for another 450 splash, but Sheamus evades. Sheamus misses a Brogue Kick but connects with a running knee shot for the three count. After the match, Ricochet steals Sheamus’ hat and coat, so it looks like the issues between Sheamus and Ricochet may just be beginning.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Ricochet with a running knee shot.

Match Length: 7:13

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman.



Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair





Flair is wearing glorious Cruella de Vil-inspired gear tonight. Ripley and Asuka set their sights on Flair to start, so Flair slides out of the ring. Ripley and Asuka chase Flair back into the ring, but she quickly gets knocked back to the outside. Asuka rolls up Ripley but only get a two count. Asuka goes for an arm bar, but Ripley breaks free. Asuka connects with a hip attack in the corner, but Flair pulls Asuka out of the ring. Flair heads back into the ring and squares off with Ripley. Flair hits the ropes and goes for a shoulder block, but Ripley doesn’t budge. Flair drops Ripley with a knee to the gut and then stomps a mudhole in her in the corner. Flair heads to the apron, and Asuka grabs her ankle. Ripley kicks Flair to the floor, but Flair gets back to her feet and knocks Ripley off the apron. Flair and Asuka head back into the ring, and Flair stretches Asuka around the middle rope. Asuka gets back to her feet and catches Flair with a flying arm bar. Charlotte rolls to relieve the pressure, but Asuka rolls Flair back to the middle of the ring. Ripley charges back into the ring and breaks up the arm bar, but Flair works over Ripley in the corner. Ripley fights back with a clothesline to Flair followed by a drop kick to Asuka. Ripley connects with a basement drop kick to Flair and follows up with a Northern Lights Suplex, but Asuka breaks up the pin. Asuka goes to work with kicks to Ripley and a German suplex to Flair. Asuka hits Ripley with a hip attack in the corner and then lands a volley of kicks to both Ripley and Flair. Asuka levels Flair with the sliding knee but only gets a two count. Ripley gets dumped to the outside, and Asuka hits a sliding knee from the apron. Flair dumps Asuka to the floor and the heads up top. Flair delivers a moonsault from the top onto Ripley and Asuka on the outside. Flair heads back up top, but Ripley joins her up top. Ripley goes for a superplex, but Flair blocks. Asuka joins Ripley up top, and they deliver a double team superplex to Flair. Ripley and Asuka brawl on their knees, and then Flair joins them. Ripley head butts both of her opponents and teams up with Asuka to go for a double team suplex, but Flair floats over and lands on her feet. Flair levels Ripley and Asuka with a double chop block and then hits a double Natural Selection. Flair covers both Ripley and Asuka, but they both kick out at two. Flair heads up top and goes for a moonsault on Asuka, but Asuka evades. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock on Charlotte, but Charlotte rolls through. Asuka tries to hip attack Flair off the apron, but Flair counters with a big boot. Asuka staggers backward toward Ripley, and Ripley hits the Riptide for the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Asuka with the Riptide.

Match Length: 15:26

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Champions) vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio





Dominik Mysterio is unable to compete after being attacked by Ziggler & Roode earlier tonight, so this will be a 2-on-1 handicap match. Rey is sporting some sweet Batman-inspired gear tonight. Roode starts the match against Mysterio, but Mysterio cleans house and sends both Roode and Ziggler to the floor. Mysterio takes the high ground and waits for Roode to get back into the ring. Roode levels Mysterio with a running clothesline and makes the tag to Ziggler. Ziggler works over Mysterio in the corner and makes the quick tag back to Roode. Roode whips Mysterio to the corner, but Mysterio catches Roode with a drop toe hold. Mysterio heads up top, but Ziggler sweeps his legs and ties him up in the tree of woe. Roode works over Mysterio’s knee, and Mysterio clutches his knee as he tumbles to the outside. Ziggler gets the tag, rolls Mysterio back into the ring, and makes the cover for a two count. Roode gets the tag and continues the assault on Mysterio’s injured knee. Ziggler gets the tag and hits a Fameasser for a two count. Roode gets the take but makes the quick tag back to Ziggler. Ziggler heads to the outside, and Roode slides Mysterio under the bottom rope and right into a super kick from Ziggler. Ziggler heads back into the ring, and Mysterio just manages to beat the ten count back into the ring. Roode gets the tag and delivers a head butt to Mysterio. Ziggler gets the tag and goes for a double team suplex, but Mysterio counters into a double DDT. Mysterio posts Roode in the corner and then posts Ziggler in the opposite corner. HERE COMES DOMINIK!!! Dominik limps down to the ring and climbs onto the apron. Rey sets up for the 619 on Ziggler, but Ziggler counters with the Zig Zag for a two count. Roode gets the tag and lifts Rey onto his shoulders. Roode hits a gut buster, but Rey kicks out at two. Roode again lifts Rey onto his shoulders and heads up top, but Rey shifts his weight and hits a bulldog off the top. Dominik tags himself into the match but eats a spinebuster from Roode. Ziggler gets the tag and hits a spinebuster / neckbreaker combo, but Dominik kicks out at two. Ziggler goes for Sweet Chin Music, but Dominik counters and makes the tag to Rey as Ziggler tags Roode. Roode hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker but only gets a two count. Rey hits a hurricanrana and follows up with the 619 before making the tag to Dominik. Dominik heads up top hits a frog splash to Roode for the three count.

Match Result: Dominik Mysterio defeats Robert Roode with the frog splash.

Match Length: 16:52

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Lumberzombie Match

Damian Priest vs. The Miz





That’s right, all of the lumberjacks in this match are zombies to tie in to tonight’s sponsor, Army of the Dead. The Thunderdome screens are also showing an apocalyptic cityscape for this match. Corey Graves makes an amazing joke about not relaunching ECW again. The match starts, and Miz hits his patented corner clothesline. Miz tumbles to the outside but seeks safety under the ring. Miz reemerges and heads back into the ring, but Priest levels him with a clothesline. Priest and Miz brawl in the middle of the ring, but Miz gets the better of the exchange and locks in the Figure Four. The zombies pull both Miz and Priest out of the ring, and Miz and Priest briefly team up to save themselves from the zombie invasion. Priest squares off with a huge zombie and hits a spinning kick off the ring steps. Miz and Priest head back into the ring, and Priest hits Miz with the Broken Arrow for a two count. Morrison hops up onto the ring apron to distract Priest and then dives off the ring steps to take out several zombies. Zombies drags Morrison over the barricade, and back in the ring Priest catches Miz with Hit the Lights for the three count. After the match, and zombies swarm Miz in the ring as Priest heads up the ramp to safety.

Match Result: Damien Priest defeats the Miz with Hit the Lights.

Match Length: 6:54

Slimmer’s Rating: Snyderish



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Bayley





Bayley catches Belair in a standing waist lock to start, but Belair gets the standing switch into a standing waist lock of her own. Belair dumps Bayley to the outside, but Bayley quickly heads back into the ring. Belair takes down Bayley with an armbar before transitioning to a head lock. Bayley runs the ropes and rolls up Belair for a two count. Belair flips over Bayley in the corner and levels her with a drop kick. Belair whips Bayley to the corner and goes for a hand spring moonsault, but Bayley heads to the outside to regroup. Belair chases Bayley back into the ring and hits the hand spring moonsault for a two count. Bayley fights back with a back suplex and gets a two count of her own. Bayley heads up top, but Belair knocks her back down to the apron. Bayley tries to suplex Belair over the top rope, but Belair counters and delivers a delayed vertical suplex back into the ring. Belair and Bayley roll to the outside, and Bayley drops Belair onto the steps. Bayley follows up with a suplex on the floor and rolls Belair back into the ring for a two count. Bayley goes for a running crossbody, but Belair catches her. Bayley hits a running knee shot in the corner and gets another two count. Bayley ducks a punch from Belair, but Belair connects with a chop that drops Bayley. Belair tosses Bayley across the ring and follows up with a drop kick. Bayley catches Belair with a short chop block, but Belair fights back with a spinebuster for a two count. Bayley gets back to her feet and levels Belair with a clothesline. Bayley heads up top and hits a diving elbow shot for yet another two count. The action spills to the outside, and Bayley slams Belair’s face into the ring post. Bayley goes for a suicide dive, but Belair side steps her. Belair slams Bayley face-first onto the ring apron and rolls Bayley back into the ring for a two count. Belair charges at Bayley in the corner, but Bayley backslides her for a two count. Bayley rakes the eyes and grabs Belair’s braid. Bayley uses the braid as a ripcord and pulls Belair into the Bayley-to-Belly for a two count. Belair rolls up Bayley and uses her braid for additional leverage to get the three count.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Bayley with a braid-assisted roll up.

Match Length: 16:14

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley (Champion) w/ MVP vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman





Lashley tries to team up with McIntyre to start, but Strowman levels McIntyre to stop that conversation. Lashley saves McIntyre from Strowman, and Lashley and McIntyre team up for a double team suplex to Strowman. The alliance quickly ends, and Lashley pulls McIntyre out of the ring. Lashley tries to toss McIntyre into the ring post, but McIntyre counters and instead shoves Lashley into the ring post. McIntyre and Lashley brawl at ringside, but Strowman dives off the apron and levels both of them. Strowman and Lashley head back into the ring. Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock, but McIntyre dives onto both of his opponents to break it up. McIntyre follows up with a modified Zig Zag to Strowman for a two count. Lashley launches McIntyre across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex and then levels Strowman with a spinebuster for a two count. Lashley heads to the outside and throws McIntyre ribs-first into the ring post, but Strowman levels Lashley with the ring steps (which is completely legal in a Triple Threat match). McIntyre gets back to his feet and connects with a Claymore that sends Strowman over the barricade. McIntyre drags Lashley up the ramp and goes for a suplex, but Lashley reverses and suplexes McIntyre on the ramp. Lashley drags McIntyre onto the stage and slams him into the LED board. McIntyre fights back with a Glasgow Kiss and repeatedly slams Lashley into the LED board. McIntyre whips Lashley THROUGH THE LED BOARD and under the Thunderdome. McIntyre searches for Lashley, but Strowman charges onto the stage and levels McIntyre. Strowman whips McIntyre back down the ramp and rolls him into the ring. Strowman hits a running back senton but only gets a two count. Strowman charges at McIntyre in the corner, but McIntyre side steps him. MCINTYRE HITS STROWMAN WITH A MICHINOKU DRIVER. Holy crap, that was amazing. The action spills out of the ring, and McIntyre delivers a belly-to-belly suplex. McIntyre goes for the Claymore on the outside, but Strowman counters into a powerbomb through the announce table. Strowman rolls McIntyre back into the ring and goes for the running power slam, but McIntyre floats over and this the Claymore. Lashley charges into the ring and tosses McIntyre to the outside. Lashley catches Strowman with the spear and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Braun Strowman with a spear.

Match Length: 14:15

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Cesaro





Roman Reigns tells Jey Uso to stay in the back for this match. Cesaro locks up with Reigns and muscles him to the corner. The briefly break before locking up once again. Reigns gets a side headlock takedown and then levels Cesaro with a shoulder block. Cesaro gets back to his feet, hits the ropes, and levels Reigns with a shoulder block of his own. Reigns heads to the outside to regroup with Heyman before climbing back into the ring. Cesaro catches Reigns with a springboard uppercut and goes for the Swing, but Reigns grabs the bottom rope to block. Reigns dumps Cesaro to the outside, and Cesaro landed awkwardly on his arm. Cesaro heads back into the ring, but Reigns posts him in the corner. Cesaro tumbles to the outside and clutches at his injured arm. Reigns slams Cesaro’s head into the announce table before rolling him back into the ring. Reigns locks in a chin lock on the mat, but Cesaro fights back to his feet. Cesaro tries to counter into a suplex, but his injured arm doesn’t have enough strength to lift Reigns. Reigns suplexes Cesaro and then works him over in the corner. Reigns locks in a cravat and drags Cesaro down to the mat. Cesaro fights back to his feet, but Reigns shoves him to the ropes and catches him with a Samoan Drop on the rebound for a two count. Reigns goes for the Superman punch, but Cesaro counters into the pop-up uppercut. Cesaro hits Reigns with the uppercut train in the corner and levels him with a big boot. Cesaro locks in the Sharpshooter, but Reigns makes it to the ropes to force the break. Reigns heads to the outside, but Cesaro connects with a corkscrew plancha. Cesaro hits a running uppercut on the outside and rolls Reigns back into the ring. Cesaro connects with a diving crossbody from the top but only gets a two count. Reigns rolls to the apron and Cesaro goes for the apron superplex, but Reigns blocks. Reigns plants a boot in Cesaro’s face and then wrenches his injured arm around the top turnbuckle. Cesaro tumbles to the outside, and Reigns hits the Drive-By. Reigns rolls Cesaro back into the ring and repeatedly wrenches Cesaro’s injured arm over his shoulder. Reigns whips Cesaro to the ropes and levels him with a big boot. Reigns stomps a mudhole in Cesaro in the corner, but Cesaro fights back with a discus clothesline. Cesaro and Reigns trade shots on their knees and fight back to their feet. Cesaro works over Reigns in the corner, and Reigns rolls to the apron. CESARO HITS THE APRON SUPERPLEX! Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer, but his injured arm gives out. Reigns locks in an arm bar on the injured arm, but Cesaro breaks free. Cesaro goes for a springboard uppercut, but Reigns counters into a Superman punch. Reigns goes for the spear, but Cesaro counters with an uppercut. Cesaro goes for a pop-up uppercut, but his arm gives out once again. Reigns locks in the guillotine, but Cesaro powers up into a powerbomb. Cesaro locks in the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring and then transitions into a crossface. Reigns breaks Cesaro’s grip and rolls into full mount. Reigns lifts Cesaro into a powerbomb, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Reigns goes back to the mounted punches, but Cesaro flips Reigns to the corner. Reigns rolls into the guillotine and Cesaro tries to lift him, but Reigns pulls Cesaro back down to the mat. Cesaro breaks momentarily breaks Reigns’ grip, but Reigns locks it once again, and the referee calls for the bell. After the match, Jey Uso comes down to the ring and attacks Cesaro. Uso heads up, but suddenly Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Rollins gets in Reigns face but then attacks Cesaro. Rollins tosses Cesaro out of the ring and whips him into the ring steps. Rollins slams Cesaro’s arm into the announce table and then connects with a chair shot to the back. Rollins wraps the chair around Cesaro’s injured arm and slams it into the ring post. Rollins hits the Stomp on the floor to complete his decimation of Cesaro.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Cesaro with the guillotine.

Match Length: 27:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½