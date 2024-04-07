Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania XL Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickof Show panelists are Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Big E, and CM Punk. We start off with a video package for The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins. The Kickoff Show panelists run down the entire card for Night One before heading to a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch. Next up is a video package for Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso followed by a video package for Gunther vs. Sami Zayn.

Triple H makes his way to the ring and welcomes us to WrestleMania XL.



Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Becky Lynch



Ripley slams Lynch’s head into the top turnbuckle to start, but Lynch fights back by wrenching Ripley’s arm over the top rope. Lynch and Ripley slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Ripley slams Lynch face-first to the mat. Ripley works over Lynch in the corner but eats a boot to the chest. Ripley goes for a vertical suplex, but Lynch counters into an inside cradle for a two count. Ripley whips Lynch to the ropes and levels her with a drop kick. Ripley takes Lynch up top, but Lynch regains control with an arm drag out of the corner. Lynch continues the assault with a springboard tornado DDT and follows up with a leg drop onto the apron. The action spills to the outside, and Lynch delivers a Bexploder suplex into the barricade. Lynch rolls Ripley back into the ring and goes for the Disarm-Her, but Ripley blocks. Lynch goes for an arm bar, but Ripley gets her feet under counters into a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Ripley lands a big boot and gets another two count. Ripley and Lynch slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Lynch posts Ripley in the corner. Ripley catches Lynch in the Prism Trap and then applies the body scissors, but Lynch rolls Ripley into a pinning predicament to force Ripley to break the hold. Ripley goes for Riptide, but Lynch counters into the Manhandle Slam for a two count. Ripley finally hits the Riptide, but Lynch kicks out at two. Ripley heads up top, but Lynch hits the ropes to make Ripley lose her balance. Lynch heads up top with Ripley, hits a superplex, and rolls into the Disarm-Her. Ripley gets her legs under her, flips to the outside with Lynch on her shoulders, and hits an electric chair drop on the outside. Ripley rolls Lynch back into the ring and heads up top. Ripley hits the frog splash but again only gets a two count. Ripley and Lynch head up top and Lynch goes for a Manhandle Slam from the top, but Ripley blocks. Ripley hits a Riptide into the turnbuckles and then follows up with a second Riptide in the middle of the ring for the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Becky Lynch with the Riptide.

Match Length: 17:01

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Judgment Day (Champions) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic



All six teams brawl to start, and then the action spills to the outside. Theory and Waller grab ladders and go after both sets of belts, but the other competitors rush the ring to stop their progress. Priest tries to splash Bate through a ladder, but Bate rolls off the ladder, and Priest crashes into it. Bate airplane spins Balor and a ladder, and takes out Kingston in the process. The action spills back to the outside, and Bate and Dunne hit moonsaults from the top of a ladder to all of the other competitors. Balor and Priest double team Miz in the ring, but Truth gets the hot tag (in a match with no tags). Theory and Waller clear the ring and retrieve the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to become the new champions. The Raw Tag Team Championships still hang above the ring so the match continues. DIY retrieve two tables from under the ring and set them up at ringside as Truth does the same near the announce table. DIY try to suplex Creed off the apron and through the ringside tables, but Kingston makes the save. Kingston holds Ciampa on a ladder while Creed connects with a springboard elbow drop. Kingston climbs a ladder and hits a Trust Fall to the outside onto multiple competitors. Theory climbs but gets stopped by Dunne and Bate. Bate and Ciampa climb, but Ciampa hits an Air Raid Crash from the top of the ladder. Truth climbs, but JD McDonagh charges into the ring and pulls Truth back down to the mat. Balor and McDonagh climb a ladder, but Kingston and Creed tip the ladder and send McDonagh through the two ringside tables. Priest hits Kingston with a Razor’s Edge onto a chair and climbs a ladder, but Miz climbs the other side. Priest goes for South of Heaven, but the ladder is too unstable to hit it effectively. Priest sets up a second ladder, but Truth tips the ladder and dumps Priest to the outside. Truth climbs the ladder and retrieves the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Match Result: A-Town Down Under win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and The Awesome Truth win the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Match Length: 17:27

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio



Rey and Escobar start the match, but Dominik gets the tag and goes right after Rey. Andrade get the tag and sends Dominik to outside. Rey climbs onto Andrade’s shoulders on the apron, and they hit a double diving crossbody onto Dominik and Escobar on the outside. The action returns to the ring with Rey and Escobar as the legal men. Dominik gets the tag and connects with a slingshot senton for a two count. Dominik locks in a front face lock on the mat, but Rey fights back to his feet. Dominik levels Rey with a spinning back elbow shot and makes the tag to Escobar. Escobar takes Rey up top and tries to rip off Rey’s mask. Escobar ties up Rey in the tree of woe and kicks him in the ribs. Escobar locks in an abdominal stretch, but Rey fights out and hits a Code Red. Andrade and Dominik get the tags, and Andrade hits a Dragon Screw followed by double knees in the corner. Andrade heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Dominik rolls, so Andrade lands on his feet and connects with a standing moonsault. Rey and Escobar get the tags and Rey hits the 619. Andrade takes out Dominik with a moonsault to the outside as Escobar heads up top with Rey. Escobar hits a hurricanrana from the top rope but only gets a two count. The LWO and Legado Del Fantasma brawl at ringside as Escobar delivers double knees to Rey in the corner. Two huge masked men emerge from the crowd and attack Escobar and Dominik. They roll Escobar and Dominik back into the ring, and Rey hits a double 619. Rey connects with a top rope diving splash to Escobar and gets the three count. The masked men celebrate with the LWO and reveal themselves to be Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeats Santos Escobar with a top rope diving splash.

Match Length: 10:59

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso



Jey connects with a suicide dive onto Jimmy before the match even begins. Jey rolls Jimmy into the ring, and that allows the referee to officially start the match. Jey charges at Jimmy and goes for something that looks like a Sling Blade, but he lands very awkwardly and may have injured himself. Jimmy hits a pair of hip attacks in the corner and follows up with a basement super kick. Jimmy lands a super kick with Jey propped up against the ropes and then heads up top. Jimmy goes for an Uso Splash, but Jimmy rolls out of the way. Jey and Jimmy slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Jimmy lands a super kick and a low uppercut. Jey lifts Jimmy, but Jimmy slides out and hits another super kick. Jimmy and Jey trade super kicks, but neither of them will go down. Jey hits a pair of super kicks in the corner, and Jimmy crumbles to the mat. Jey goes for another super kick, but Jimmy begs him to stop. Jey pulls up short, and Jimmy says he’s sorry for everything. Don’t fall for it, Jey! Jey helps Jimmy to his feet, but Jimmy hits a super kick and follows up with an Uso Splash for a two count. Jimmy charges at Jey, but Jey catches him with a Spear. Jey heads up top and hits an Uso Splash of his own for the three count.

Match Result: Jey Uso defeats Jimmy Uso with an Uso Splash.

Match Length: 11:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL



Naomi and Sane start the match, and Naomi connects with a basement drop kick in the corner. Naomi hits a roundhouse kick over the top rope, but Kai fights back with an Insane Elbow to Naomi on the outside. Asuka gets the tag and slugs it out with Naomi in the middle of the ring. Asuka makes the tag to Kai as Naomi makes the hot tag to Belair. Belair cleans house and delivers a gorgeous vertical suplex to Sane. Belair works over both Asuka and Sane in the corner and then press slams Sane onto both Asuka and Kai. Belair connects with a handspring moonsault onto all three members of Damage CTRL but only gets a two count. Kai makes the tag to Asuka, and Asuka hits a sliding knee for a two count. Belair makes the hot tag to Cargill, and Cargill choke slams Asuka. Sane heads up top up top and dives at Cargill, but Cargill catches her in the air. Kai gest the tag as Asuka accidentally hits Sane with the poison mist, and that gives Cargill the chance to hit Kai with the Glam Slam for the three count.

Match Result: Jade Cargill defeats Dakota Kai with the Glam Slam.

Match Length: 7:58

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (Champion) vs. Sami Zayn



Zayn circles Gunther to start, but Gunther easily muscles Zayn to the corner. Gunther goes for a chop, but Zayn covers up, so Gunther pie faces him instead. Gunther catches Zayn with a German Suplex and follows up with a vicious chop. Gunther levels Zayn with another chop and is firmly in control. Gunther lays Zayn on the top turnbuckle again chops the chest. Zayn fights back with a running clothesline and then beats Gunther to the ropes with a volley of punches. Zayn hits a half-and-half suplex but can’t keep Gunther down. Zayn catches Gunther with a tornado DDT and goes for a Helluva Kick, but Gunther catches Zayn with a sleeper to counter. Gunther drags Zayn to the mat, but Zayn fights back to his feet. Zayn also makes it to the ropes, so Gunther releases the sleeper and hits a German Suplex. Zayn fights back with an Exploder suplex into the corner and goes for the Helluva Kick, but Gunther counters with a drop kick. Gunther hits a massive powerbomb, but Zayn kicks out at two. Gunther delivers a big boot in the corner, but Zayn fights back with a Helluva Kick for a looong two count. Zayn goes for another Helluva Kick, but Gunther counters with a clothesline. Gunther hits two consecutive powerbombs, but Zayn miraculously kicks out at two. Zayn drags himself back to his feet, but Gunther immediately levels him with a clothesline. Gunther delivers yet another powerbomb and heads up top. Gunther connects with a diving splash and heads right back up top. Gunther hits another diving splash and starts to head back up top, but Zayn catches him with a Helluva Kick. Zayn hits a Brainbuster from the top and connects with another Helluva Kick. Zayn hits one more Helluva Kick and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats Gunther with the Helluva Kick.

Match Length: 15:41

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins



All four men stare each other down as the bell rings. Rollins and Reigns start the match. The lock up, and Reigns quickly grabs a standing side head lock. Reigns hits the ropes and drops Rollins with a shoulder block. Rollins lands a kick to the gut and makes the tag to Rhodes. Rhodes catches Reigns with an arm wringer but eats a clothesline in the corner. Reigns locks in a standing side head lock, but Rhodes fights back with forearm shots to the jaw. Rhodes locks in a standing side head lock, and Rollins makes the blind tag. Reigns tags the Rock into the match, and the Rock circles Rollins. The Rock locks up with Rollins, muscles him to the corner, and kicks him in the gut. The Rock levels Rollins with a clothesline and tells Rhodes to just bring it. Rhodes gets the tag, but the Rock muscles him to the corner. Rhodes responds with a kick of his own and an uppercut from the mat. Rhodes works over the Rock in the corner, and then all four men charge into the ring to stare each other down once again. A brawl erupts, and the action spills to the outside. Reigns beats Rhodes up the ramp as Rollins hits the Rock with the ringside hydration station. Rollins tosses the Rock into the crowd and beats him through the audience. Rhodes hits Reigns with a suplex on the stage as the Rock hits Rollins with a trash can in the crowd. Rollins tosses the Rock back to the ringside area as Rhodes and Reigns brawl back toward the ring as well. Rollins rolls the Rock back in to the ring, but Reigns catches Rollins with a chop block from behind. The Rock rolls Rollins back into the ring and slams his knee into the mat. The Rock pulls Rollins to the corner and slams his knee into the ring post. Reigns gets the tag and slams Rollins’ head into the top turnbuckle. Reigns locks in a single-leg Boston Crab, but Rollins rolls to his back and kicks Reigns in the face to break the hold. Rollins clotheslines Reigns to the outside and heads to the floor, but the Rock whips Rollins into the ring steps. Reigns rolls Rollins back into the ring and makes the tag to the Rock. The Rock whips Rollins to the corner, and Rollins’ back slams into the turnbuckle. Reigns gets the tag and continues to work over Rollins in the corner. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch, but Rollins counters into a neck breaker. The Rock gets the tag and prevents Rollins from tagging Rhodes. The Rock low blows Rollins, but the referee lets it go so that the Rock won’t have him fired. The Rock pounds on Rollins in the middle of the ring, but Rollins drops the Rock with an enzuigiri. Reigns gets the tag, but Rollins dumps him to the outside. Rollins goes for the tag, but Reigns pulls Rhodes off the apron. The Rock locks in the Sharpshooter on Rollins in the middle of the ring, but Rhodes charges into the ring to break the hold. Rollins connect with the Stomp to the Rock and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Rhodes as the Rock tags Reigns. Rhodes power slams Reigns and follows up with a Disaster Kick. Rhodes hits a Cody Cutter but only gets a two count. Rhodes goes for the Cross Rhodes, but Reigns counters into a Superman Punch. Reigns goes for the Spear, but Rhodes counters into a sunset flip. Rhodes hits a top-rope Cody Cutter and makes the blind tag to Rollins in the process. Rollins works over Reigns and makes the tag back to Rhodes. Rollins hits the stomp, and Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes. The referee begins to count, but the Rock pulls the referee out of the ring. Reigns low blows Rhodes and hits the spear. The referee slides back into the ring to make the count, but Rhodes kicks out at two. Reigns locks in the guillotine as the Rock holds Rhodes’ feet, but Rollins breaks the hold with a Stomp to Reigns. The Rock gets the tag and slugs it out with Rhodes in the middle of the ring. Rhodes hits the Bionic Elbow but eats a spinebuster from the Rock. The Rock goes for the People’s Elbow, but Rhodes catches him with a Disaster Kick. Rhodes set up for Cross Rhodes, but Reigns makes the save with a Superman Punch. Reigns goes for a spear, but Rollins pushes Rhodes out of the way, and Reigns spears the Rock by mistake. Rhodes and Rollins hit Reigns and the Rock with stereo Pedigrees, but Reigns and the Rock kick out at two. The action spills to the outside, and the Rock sets up the Spanish Announce table for carnage. The Rock dumps Rhodes onto the announce table and then climbs onto the table with him. The Rock sets up for a Rock Bottom, but Rollins grabs the Rock’s leg. Rhodes Rock Bottoms the Rock from one announce table through the other announce table, and then Reigns spears Rollins through the barricade. Rhodes rolls the Rock back into the ring, but the Rock makes the tag to Reigns. Rhodes and Reigns slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Rhodes catches Reigns with Cross Rhodes. Rhodes hits a second Cross Rhodes, but then the Rock cheap shots Rhodes with his weight belt from behind. Reigns hits a spear and tags the Rock. The Rock hits the Rock Bottom and follows up with the People’s Elbow for the three count.

Match Result: The Rock defeats Cody Rhodes with the People’s Elbow.

Match Length: 44:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¾