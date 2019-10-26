Nikki Cross, Carmella & Dana Brooke vs. Bayley, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Set for Next Week’s Smackdown

– WWE previously announced that Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin will be the main event for next week’s Friday Night Smackdown. Earlier today, WWE announced another match for next week. The match will feature Nikki Cross, Carmella and Dana Brooke vs. Smackdown women’s champion Bayley, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. You can check out the full announcement below.

Nikki Cross, Carmella & Dana Brooke square off against Bayley, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Following distinct lines being drawn in the sand last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will team up with Fire & Desire to take on future SmackDown Women’s Title challenger Nikki Cross along with Carmella & Dana Brooke. Cross has already earned a title opportunity against Bayley and will be determined to send a message ahead of that eventual meeting. Can Cross score another victory as she eyes the SmackDown Women’s Title? Or, will Bayley knock her down a peg as her reign enters this aggressive new gear?

Next week’s Friday Night Smackdown will be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on November 1. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston)

* The Fiend Bray Wyatt on Miz TV with The Miz

* Bayley, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville vs. Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Dana Brooke