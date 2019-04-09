wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Attendance Reportedly Down From Raw, Ember Moon Comments on Return
– The attendance at tonight’s Smackdown is a bit lighter than last night’s Raw. MCK Podcast co-host Matt Degnan was at the show and noted on Twitter that there were “a good amount of seats left tonight” for the show.
– Ember Moon took to Twitter to comment on her return at WrestleMania 35. Moon returned in the Women’s Battle Royal, her first match since undergoing surgery after an injury suffered at the Royal Rumble:
.@wwe To entertain at #WrestleMania I returned. I fought to cut down my expected return date for my dreams. This was my first surgery and it has made my eyes open to soo many things
My journey on the path least taken starts now!
Revived and Determined
-EM#WarGoddess #Shenom pic.twitter.com/KRb0qn5VSb
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 10, 2019
