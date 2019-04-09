wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Attendance Reportedly Down From Raw, Ember Moon Comments on Return

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

– The attendance at tonight’s Smackdown is a bit lighter than last night’s Raw. MCK Podcast co-host Matt Degnan was at the show and noted on Twitter that there were “a good amount of seats left tonight” for the show.

– Ember Moon took to Twitter to comment on her return at WrestleMania 35. Moon returned in the Women’s Battle Royal, her first match since undergoing surgery after an injury suffered at the Royal Rumble:

